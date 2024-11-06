(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "UAE Data Center Colocation - & Demand Analysis 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The UAE Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 290 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 650 million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 14.40%.

The UAE has about 35 colocation data centers, most of which are being developed according to Tier III standards. The country has local and global operators such as Equinix, Khazna Data Centers, and Gulf Data Hub. The market is currently witnessing the entry of new operators such as Pure Data Centres and Quantum Switch Tamasuk.

The UAE data center colocation market has significant potential for growth during the forecast period. The average occupancy of data center facilities is expected to reach about 89%, indicating that the vacancy rate will only be about 11% or less by 2029. Furthermore, Khazna Data Centers holds the highest market share of over 59% in the UAE as of June 2024, with a power capacity of over 172 MW. However, this share will likely change during the forecast period as many operators such as Gulf Data Hub and a few others, are developing more data center facilities.

WHATS INCLUDED?

Transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the UAE data center colocation industry.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue.

The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location.

The market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity along with the occupancy %.

An assessment and snapshot of the colocation investment in terms of core & shell area, power, and rack in the UAE and a comparison between other Middle Eastern countries.

The study of the existing UAE data center market landscape and insightful predictions about market size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in UAE by several industries.

Study on sustainability status in the region.

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in UAE



Facilities Covered (Existing): 35



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 23



Coverage: 5 locations



Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in UAE



Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)



Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)



Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)



Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends. TARGET AUDIENCE

Real Estate Investment Trusts

Construction Contractors

Infrastructure Providers

New Entrants

Consultants/Consultancies/Advisory Firms Corporate & Governments Agencies VENDOR LANDSCAPE Existing Operators

Khazna Data Centers

Gulf Data Hub

Equinix

Moro Hub

Pacific Controls

Injazat (Core42) Others* New Operators

Pure Data Centres Quantum Switch Tamasuk Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 50 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $290 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $650 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 14.4% Regions Covered United Arab Emirates



Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Analyst

2. Data Center Capabilities

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Scope

5. Market Definitions

6. Market Snapshot

6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot

6.2. Middle East vs UAE Colocation Market Comparison

7. Supply & Demand Analysis

7.1. Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

7.2. Market by Utilized Area

7.3. Market by Utilized Racks

7.4. Market by IT Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed and Utilized- Mw)

7.5. Colocation Demand by Industry

8. Market Growth Factors

8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in the UAE

8.2. Sustainability Status in the UAE

8.3. Cloud Connectivity

8.4. Cloud on Ramps & Investment in the UAE

8.5. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue

9.2. Retail vs Wholesale Colocation

9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

9.5. Key Pricing Trends

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Trends in the Market

10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market

10.3. Key Restraints in the Market

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue

11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity

11.4. Existing Colocation Operators

11.5. New Operators

12. Quantitative Summary

