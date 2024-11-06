Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Announces Participation At Three Upcoming Investor Conferences
Date
11/6/2024 8:01:27 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) today announced that the company will participate in fireside chats at three upcoming investor conferences:
UBS Global Healthcare conference 2024
Wednesday, November 13, 2024 at 2:00 P.M. EST
The presentation will be webcast live and may be accessed here .
7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference
Wednesday, December 4, 2024 at 9:35 A.M. EST
Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference
Thursday, December 5, 2024 at 8:30 A.M. EST
The fireside chats will be webcast live and can be accessed by visiting Madrigal's Investor Relations Events page .
About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDGL) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease with high unmet medical need. Madrigal's medication, Rezdiffra (resmetirom), is a once-daily, oral, liver-directed THR-β agonist designed to target key underlying causes of NASH. For more information, visit .
Investor Contact
Tina Ventura, ...
Media Contact
Christopher Frates, ...
MENAFN06112024004107003653ID1108856898
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.