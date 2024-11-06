Red Violet To Participate In The Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Red Violet, (NASDAQ: RDVT), a leading analytics and information solutions provider, today announced that it will participate in the Southwest IDEAS Investor being held in Dallas on November 21, 2024. Camilo Ramirez, Senior Vice President, Finance and Investor Relations, will present and host investor meetings.

About red violet®

At red violet, we build proprietary technologies and apply analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence. Our powers critical solutions, which empower organizations to operate with confidence. Our solutions enable the real-time identification and location of people, businesses, assets and their interrelationships. These solutions are used for purposes including identity verification, risk mitigation, due diligence, fraud detection and prevention, regulatory compliance, and customer acquisition. Our intelligent platform, CORETM, is purpose-built for the enterprise, yet flexible enough for organizations of all sizes, bringing clarity to massive datasets by transforming data into intelligence. Our solutions are used today to enable frictionless commerce, to ensure safety, and to reduce fraud and the concomitant expense borne by society. For more information, please visit .

Company Contact:

Camilo Ramirez

Red Violet, Inc.

561-757-4500

...

Investor Relations Contact:

Steven Hooser

Three Part Advisors

214-872-2710

...