VERSES Welcomes Business Solutions Provider Prodigii To Genius™ Beta

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VERSES AI Inc. (CBOE:VERS) (OTCQX:VRSSF) ("VERSES" or the "Company"), a cognitive computing company specializing in next generation intelligent systems, today announced a strategic partnership with goProdigii, LLC (“Prodigii”) as a member of VERSES GeniusTM beta program (“Genius”). Prodigii aims to leverage Genius' advanced predictive and inferencing capabilities to develop intelligent solutions with an emphasis on sustainability planning and compliance with Fortune 1000 clients.

Prodigii helps companies meet Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) accounting standards, which includes reporting on environmental impact, fair labor practices, and ethical governance to help clients turn sustainability into a competitive edge, enhancing both brand reputation and operational efficiency. These ESG requirements can be cumbersome for Fortune 1000 companies and can directly affect their bottom line.

In order to effectively manage ESG accounting and reporting requirements, firms need to combine data from a variety of different sources to create clear, actionable insights and reports. Collecting and normalizing data across organizations is notoriously challenging and Genius provides tools to potentially streamline and automate this modeling process. Further, current solutions are typically a bespoke patchwork of various software, making them fragile and inflexible, whereas Genius is designed to be composable and reusable. Genius is also designed from the ground up to learn continually, in contrast to mainstream approaches that are pre-trained, static and known for generating unreliable results.

“A business consulting and analytics firm like Prodigii is a great example of who Genius was designed to benefit,” said James Hendrickson, COO of VERSES.“Genius will enable Prodigii to deliver more robust, resilient and scalable solutions by embedding adaptive intelligence into their platform.”

Andrew Tasker, co-founder and CEO of Prodigii, notes,“A recent McKinsey study* concluded that a strong sustainability commitment adds additional shareholder value for companies that also exceed their peers in growth and profitability. Sustainability is as complex as it is important, and we believe Genius can allow us to expand our capabilities and deepen our impact.”

*The McKinsey and Company August 2023 study titled“The Triple Play: Growth, Profit and Sustainability” can be found here:

About VERSES

VERSES is a cognitive computing company building next-generation intelligent software systems modeled after the wisdom and genius of Nature. Designed around first principles found in science, physics and biology, our flagship product, Genius , is a toolkit for developers to generate intelligent software agents that enhance existing applications with the ability to reason, plan, and learn. Imagine a Smarter World that elevates human potential through technology inspired by Nature. Learn more at verses.ai , LinkedIn and X .

About Prodigii

goProdigii, LLC (Prodigii) is a Sustainable AI company organized in 2022 as a joint venture with AI consulting firm Soothsayer Analytics, LLC to build solutions that align business advantage with genuine sustainability. Prodigii's experience in engineering digital transformation for Private Equity, Fortune 1000, and Global 2000 firms uniquely qualifies Prodigii to guide companies through the sustainable transition to Spatial Web 3.0 and Active Inference Al. Across all sectors, Prodigii's approach ensures that technological advancements are not just about efficiency and convenience, but about enriching human experiences and fostering a more connected and sustainable world. Learn more at .

