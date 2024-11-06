Corcoran Genesis Welcomes Maria Monterrosa: A Passionate Real Estate Professional With A Commitment To Excellence

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Meet Maria Monterrosa, Realtor, Corcoran Genesis

- Maria Monterrosa, Realtor, Corcoran GenesisHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Corcoran Genesis is excited to welcome Maria Monterrosa , a dedicated real estate professional with 6 years of experience, to its dynamic brokerage. Known for her commitment to excellence and personalized service, Maria's client-focused, bilingual, approach has earned her a stellar reputation in the Houston real estate market.Maria's career in real estate is shaped by her diverse background in banking and the oil field, providing her with a unique perspective and deep understanding of her clients' needs. As a Salvadoran-born realtor, she brings unique insights and a deep understanding of the Hispanic community's needs, making clients feel more comfortable and understood throughout the real estate process. Over the past six years, she has built lasting relationships and delivered exceptional real estate experiences, becoming a trusted advisor in the process of buying or selling a home."Real estate is more than just transactions; it's about making meaningful connections and creating unforgettable experiences for my clients," said Maria Monterrosa. "I am thrilled to join Corcoran Genesis, a firm that shares my commitment to delivering the best possible service to clients."When asked about her excitement to join the brokerage under Doug and Nicole's guidance Maria states,“Doug and Nicole are more than just mentors; they genuinely care on both a professional and personal level, making me feel like part of their family. Their kindness and unwavering support go beyond the business model-they're there through every step of the journey, always leading by example. The expertise and wealth of knowledge they bring to the table inspire me daily and motivate me to strive for excellence in this industry. I'm incredibly grateful to be learning from two people who not only want to see me succeed in business but also value me as an individual.”Specializing in first-time homebuyers and now expanding to assist move-up buyers and sellers, Maria is committed to guiding clients through the real estate process with insight and expertise. She is particularly dedicated to the Northwest Houston area and provides valuable local knowledge to her clients.“For me, real estate is more than a business; it's about building long-lasting relationships,” she shares.“I want my clients to view me as a trusted advisor, someone who genuinely cares about helping them make informed financial decisions tailored to their unique needs.”Outside of work, Maria enjoys spending quality time with her family, friends, and her beloved fur baby, Ziggy. She loves dancing, watching movies, and having meaningful conversations with her loved ones. An adventurer at heart, Maria is passionate about exploring tropical destinations and embracing new cultures that inspire her both personally and professionally.Maria has built a joyful home with her partner of 18 years, Erick Medrano, and their three children-Zoe, Sarah, and Jr. Her passion for learning and growth is evident in her work, where she is dedicated to delivering exceptional service that goes beyond the transaction.Whether you're looking to buy, sell, or seek expert real estate guidance, Maria Monterrosa is committed to making your real estate journey not just successful, but deeply satisfying.About Corcoran Genesis:Corcoran Genesis is a premier real estate brokerage known for its innovation, client-first approach, and exceptional service. The brokerage specializes in delivering personalized real estate solutions for clients throughout Houston.For more information, visit Corcoran Genesis at .

