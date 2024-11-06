Bitcoin price sees 9.6 percent surge on Wednesday as Trump leads elections

(MENAFN) Bitcoin, the world's largest cryptocurrency, saw a significant surge on Wednesday, gaining 9.6 percent to reach a record high of US75,198 by 06:25 GMT. This spike in Bitcoin’s value came amid growing optimism surrounding the U.S. presidential race, with Republican candidate Donald Trump leading over his Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris. Trump's favorable performance in key battleground states on Tuesday raised the likelihood of his return to the White House, which, according to market analysts, could have a positive impact on the cryptocurrency sector.



The rise in Bitcoin's value was mirrored by Ethereum, the largest altcoin, which saw its price climb to US2,619, marking an 8 percent daily increase. These gains contributed to a significant overall rise in the cryptocurrency market, which reached a total value of US2.49 trillion, a 9.94 percent increase from the previous session. Bitcoin’s market dominance stood at 59.7 percent, while Ethereum accounted for 12.6 percent of the total market share, according to CoinMarketCap.



Cryptocurrency investors are particularly optimistic about the potential policy shifts that could arise if Trump secures the presidency. Trump has previously expressed his support for making the United States the "crypto capital" of the world. At the Bitcoin Conference in Nashville, Tennessee, he reiterated his commitment to ensuring that cryptocurrency mining and production would remain a U.S.-based industry. His statements suggest that under his administration, the U.S. would embrace cryptocurrency technologies more fully, which could provide a favorable environment for digital currencies.



In this context, the cryptocurrency market has responded positively to the prospect of a Trump victory. Investors appear to anticipate that his administration might foster an environment conducive to the growth of digital currencies, with more supportive regulations and policies. This has led to a noticeable uptick in cryptocurrency prices, reflecting confidence in the sector’s future growth.

