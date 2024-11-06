Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results

The overview, commentary, and results provided herein relate to our continuing operations, which exclude our former Aviara segment.

Overview:



for the first quarter were $65.4 million, down $28.9 million, or 30.7%, from the prior-year period

Income from continuing operations was $1.0 million, or $0.06 per diluted share

Adjusted Net Income, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.9 million, or $0.12 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $3.8 million, down $10.2 million from the prior-year period Share repurchases of $3.5 million during the quarter

Brad Nelson, Chief Executive Officer, commented,“Our business executed well during the first quarter as we delivered results above expectations despite facing a backdrop of continued economic and industry headwinds. Our strong quarter was led by significant progress rebalancing dealer inventories and sets a strong foundation for the rest of the fiscal year. With the summer selling season now complete, we are focused on shipping our enhanced product ahead of the boat show season, while we continue to carefully manage dealer health.”

Nelson continued,“We maintain a disciplined approach to capital allocation as we prioritize balance sheet resilience throughout the business cycle. Our strong balance sheet and cash flow generation is a significant advantage which provides us with abundant financial flexibility. We are well positioned to pursue our capital allocation priorities, including targeted investment in long-term growth through focused innovation, product, and brand development.”

On August 8, 2024, we announced that we had entered into an asset purchase agreement, pursuant to which we will transfer rights to the Aviara brand of luxury dayboats and certain related assets to a subsidiary of MarineMax, Inc. The transaction was completed on October 18, 2024. Additionally, on September 12, 2024, we announced that we had entered into an agreement to sell our Aviara manufacturing facility for $26.5 million. The transaction is expected to be completed in our fiscal 2025 second quarter. The Company has reported the results of operations for its Aviara segment as discontinued operations in our condensed consolidated statement of operations and the related assets and liabilities held-for-sale are classified as held-for-sale in our condensed consolidated balance sheets.

On September 27, 2024, the Company entered into the Fourth Amendment to the Credit Agreement to obtain the necessary consents and waivers to the restrictions in the covenants of the Credit Agreement, as related to the Aviara transaction and plans to sell certain facility assets, and a waiver to the fixed charge covenant ratio for certain periods. In conjunction with the amendment, the Company drew $49.5 million on its Revolving Credit Facility, leaving $50.5 million of available borrowing capacity.

First Quarter Results

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. reported consolidated net sales of $65.4 million, down $28.9 million from the first quarter of fiscal 2024. The decrease in net sales was primarily due to lower unit volumes and unfavorable model mix, as expected.

Gross margin percentage declined 570 basis points during the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to the prior-year period. Lower margins were the result of lower cost absorption due to planned decreased production volume and higher dealer incentives as a percentage of net sales. Dealer incentives include measures taken by the Company to assist dealers as the retail environment remains very competitive.

Operating expenses decreased $1.1 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to the prior-year period. The decrease in operating expenses was a result of lower share-based compensation expense and lower professional fees.

Income from continuing operations was $1.0 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $8.5 million in the prior-year period. Diluted income from continuing operations per share was $0.06, compared to $0.50 for the first quarter of fiscal 2024.

Adjusted Net income was $1.9 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, or $0.12 per diluted share, compared to $10.3 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

Adjusted EBITDA was $3.8 million for the first quarter of fiscal 2025, compared to $14.0 million in the prior-year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 5.9% for the first quarter, down from 14.9% for the prior-year period.

See“Non-GAAP Measures” below for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, Adjusted Net Income, and Adjusted Net Income per share, which we refer to collectively as the“Non-GAAP Measures”, to the most directly comparable financial measures presented in accordance with GAAP.

Outlook

Concluded Nelson,“Given the incremental retail visibility and progress reducing field inventories during the quarter, we are raising the lower end of our full year guidance. We are encouraged by recent industry and economic developments, including easing interest rates, which could commence a return to a more normalized environment by catalyzing wholesale and retail demand for recreational boats. We will continue to monitor retail results, dealer sentiment, and broader economic conditions closely and are well-equipped to adjust our production plans for a range of scenarios.”

The Company's outlook is as follows:



For full year fiscal 2025, we now expect consolidated net sales to be between $270 million and $300 million, with Adjusted EBITDA between $17 million and $26 million, and Adjusted Earnings per share of between $0.55 and $0.95. Capital expenditures are projected to be approximately $12 million for the full year. For fiscal second quarter 2025, consolidated net sales are expected to be approximately $60 million, with Adjusted EBITDA of approximately $1 million, and Adjusted Loss per share of approximately $(0.01).

Conference Call and Webcast Information

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. will host a live conference call and webcast to discuss fiscal first quarter 2025 results today, November 6, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. EST. Participants may access the conference call live via webcast on the investor section of the Company's website, Investors.MasterCraft.com , by clicking on the webcast icon. To participate via telephone, please register in advance at this link . Upon registration, all telephone participants will receive a confirmation email detailing how to join the conference call, including the dial-in number along with a unique passcode and registrant ID that can be used to access the call. A replay of the conference call and webcast will be archived on the Company's website.

About MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Vonore, Tenn., MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MCFT) is a leading innovator, designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational powerboats through its three brands, MasterCraft, Crest, and Balise. For more information about MasterCraft Boat Holdings, and its three brands, visit: , , and

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Forward-looking statements can often be identified by such words and phrases as“believes,”“anticipates,”“expects,”“intends,”“estimates,”“may,”“will,”“should,”“continue” and similar expressions, comparable terminology or the negative thereof, and include statements in this press release concerning the resilience of our business model, our intention to drive value and accelerate growth, the sale of our Merritt Island facility, and our financial outlook.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: the potential effects of supply chain disruptions and production inefficiencies, general economic conditions, political uncertainty (including as a result of the upcoming 2024 elections), demand for our products, inflation, changes in consumer preferences, competition within our industry, our ability to maintain a reliable network of dealers, elevated inventories resulting in increased costs for dealers, our ability to manage our manufacturing levels and our fixed cost base, the successful introduction of our new products, including our new Balise brand, the success of our strategic divestments, geopolitical conflicts, such as the conflict between Russia and Ukraine and the conflict in the Gaza Strip and general unrest in the Middle East, and financial institution disruptions. These and other important factors discussed under the caption“Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the“SEC”) on August 30, 2024, could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements. The discussion of these risks is specifically incorporated by reference into this press release.

Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation (and we expressly disclaim any obligation) to update or supplement any forward-looking statements that may become untrue or cause our views to change, whether because of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise. Comparison of results for current and prior periods are not intended to express any future trends or indications of future performance, unless expressed as such, and should only be viewed as historical data.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), the Company uses certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release. Reconciliations of the Non-GAAP measures used in this release to the most comparable GAAP measures for the respective periods can be found in tables immediately following the consolidated statements of operations. The Non-GAAP Measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the Company's financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.