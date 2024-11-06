(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Data Center Colocation - & Demand Analysis 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Ireland Data Center Colocation Market was valued at USD 490 million in 2023, and is expected to reach USD 710 million by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 6.38%.

In Ireland, Dublin emerged as a key colocation data center hub, with more than 25 new facilities, driven by industry leaders such as Equinix, Echelon data centers, Keppel Data Centres, and CyrusOne, fueling the growth. Further, despite its small size, the colocation industry of Ireland has development constraints due to hyperscale operators' self-built data centers. However, with the projected removal of the de facto moratorium by 2028, expect considerable investments in the country, using cutting-edge sustainable technology. In Ireland, retail colocation contributed to around 73% of the market, whereas wholesale colocation accounted for the remaining 27%. By 2029, the market share for retail colocation revenue is likely to decline to around 67%, and wholesale colocation revenue is likely to increase to around 33%. Furthermore, as of June 2024, the utilized power capacity of data centers in the Ireland industry stands at around 93% of the total installed power capacity. With the rising digitalization and growing demand in the industry, we expect a significant increase in the ratio of utilized capacity vs installed capacity by 2029.

WHATS INCLUDED?

A transparent research methodology and insights on the market's colocation of demand and supply.

Market size is available in terms of utilized white floor area, IT power capacity, and racks.

The market size available in terms of Core & Shell Vs Installed Vs Utilized IT Power Capacity along with the occupancy %.

The study of the existing Ireland data center market landscape and insightful predictions about industry size during the forecast period.

An analysis of the current and future colocation demand in Ireland by several industries.

A study on sustainability status in the region.

Analysis of current and future cloud operations in the region.

Snapshot of upcoming submarine cables and existing cloud-on-ramps services in the region.

Snapshot of existing and upcoming third-party data center facilities in Ireland



Facilities Covered (Existing): 37



Facilities Identified (Upcoming): 18



Coverage: 3+ locations



Existing vs. Upcoming (White Floor Area)

Existing vs. Upcoming (IT Load Capacity)

Data Center Colocation Market in Ireland



Colocation Market Revenue & Forecast (2023-2029)



Retail Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)



Wholesale Colocation Revenue (2023-2029)



Retail Colocation Pricing along with Addons

Wholesale Colocation Pricing along with the pricing trends.

An analysis of the latest trends, potential opportunities, growth restraints, and prospects for the Ireland data center colocation market.

Competitive landscape, including industry share analysis by the colocation operators based on IT power capacity and revenue. The vendor landscape of each existing and upcoming colocation operator is based on the existing/ upcoming count of data centers, white floor area, IT power capacity, and data center location. VENDOR LANDSCAPE Existing Operators

K2 Data Centres

Equinix

Edgeconnex

Echelon Data Centres

CyrusOne

Pure Data Centers

JCD Group

BT Ireland

Digital Realty

T5 Data Centers

eircom

Keppel Data Centres

Prescient Data Centres Other Companies NEW OPERATORS

Art Data Centres

Energia Data Centre

Nautilus Data Technologies

Servecentric Vantage Data Centers Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 54 Forecast Period 2023 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $490 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $710 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.3% Regions Covered Ireland



Key Topics Covered:

1. About the Analyst

2. Data Center Capabilities

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Scope

5. Market Definitions

6. Market Snapshot

6.1. Colocation Market Snapshot

7. Supply & Demand Analysis

7.1. Existing vs Upcoming Data Center Facilities

7.2. Market by Utilized Area

7.3. Market by Utilized Racks

7.4. Market by IT Power Capacity (Core & Shell, Installed & Utilized - Mw)

7.5. Colocation Demand by Industry

8. Market Growth Factors

8.1. Factors Attracting Colocation Investment in Ireland

8.2. Sustainability Status in Ireland

8.3. Cloud Connectivity

8.4. Cloud on Ramps & Investment in Ireland

8.5. Submarine Cables & Inland Connectivity

9. Colocation Revenue & Pricing Analysis

9.1. Colocation Market by Revenue

9.2. Retail vs Wholesale Colocation

9.3. Retail Colocation Pricing and Addons

9.4. Wholesale Colocation Pricing

9.5. Key Pricing Trends

10. Market Dynamics

10.1. Key Trends in the Market

10.2. Key Enablers / Drivers in the Market

10.3. Key Restraints in the Market

11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. Competitive Landscape by Colocation Operators

11.2. Market Share by Colocation Revenue

11.3. Market Share by IT Power Capacity

11.4. Existing Colocation Operators

11.5. New Operators

