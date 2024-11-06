Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market To Reach $5.69 Billion By 2028 With A Growth Rate Of 9.6%

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Meningococcal Vaccines Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The meningococcal vaccines market has experienced significant growth in recent years, projected to rise from $3.57 billion in 2023 to $3.94 billion in 2024, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5%. Factors contributing to this growth during the historical period include the incidence of disease, global travel trends, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, epidemic preparedness, and increased health insurance coverage.

What Is the Estimated Growth Rate and Market Size of the Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market?

The meningococcal vaccines market is projected to experience robust growth in the coming years, expected to reach $5.69 billion by 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to the emergence of new strains, increasing globalization, rising healthcare investments, health initiatives, and a changing regulatory landscape.

What Are The Significant Drivers Behind The Growth Of The Meningococcal Vaccines Market?

An increase in healthcare spending is anticipated to drive the growth of the meningococcal vaccine market in the future. Healthcare encompasses various facilities, including residential care institutions, nursing homes, and intermediate care facilities for individuals with mental illnesses or intellectual disabilities. The higher costs associated with new generations of vaccines, compared to earlier versions, have sparked discussions regarding whether the benefits of these new vaccines justify their price tags. Evaluating the overall social and economic benefits of vaccination is becoming an increasingly significant focus in the literature surrounding the valuation of vaccines.

Which Top Companies Are Shaping The Growth Of The Meningococcal Vaccines Market?

Key players in the meningococcal vaccines market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson and Johnson Services Inc., Sinopharm Group Co Ltd., Merck & CoInc., Novartis AG, Sanofi S.A, AstraZeneca plc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Baxter International Inc., CSL Limited, Seqirus Pty Ltd., Sinovac Biotech Ltd., Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Walvax Biotechnology Co Ltd., Hualan Biological Engineering Inc.,

Which Emerging Trends Are Reshaping the Meningococcal Vaccines Market Size?

Leading companies in the meningococcal vaccines market are prioritizing partnerships to enhance their profitability. These collaborations involve pharmaceutical companies, research institutions, government agencies, and non-profit organizations working together to advance the development, production, distribution, or improvement of meningococcal vaccines.

What Are The Segments In The Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market?

1) By Vaccine Type: Meningococcal Conjugate Vaccine, Polysaccharide, Subcapsular Vaccine

2) By Serotype: Men Acwy, Men B/Bc, Men C

3) By Age Group: Infants, Children, Adolescents and Young Adults, Adults

4) By Distribution Channel:: Pharmacies, Community Clinics, Public Health Agencies, Other Channels

5) By End user: Hospitals, Research, Academic Institutes

North America: Largest Region in the Meningococcal Vaccines Market

North America was the largest region in the market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the report during the forecast period. The regions covered in the report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

How Is The Meningococcal Vaccines Market Defined?

Meningococcal vaccinations are designed to protect against meningococcal meningitis, an infection caused by the bacterium *Neisseria meningitidis*, which results in inflammation of the tissues surrounding the brain and spinal cord.

