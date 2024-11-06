Bannu Operation Leaves 8 Militants Dead, Pakistani Army Major And Two Soldiers Martyred

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Bannu- A security forces operation against hideouts in Bannu's Baka Khel area resulted in the deaths of eight and injuries to seven others, according to Pakistan's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR). Tragically, during an intense exchange of gunfire, Pakistan Major Atif Khalil and two soldiers, Naik Azadullah and Lance Naik Ghazanfar Abbas, were martyred.

The operation, launched on intelligence reports of militant activity, led to a high-stakes confrontation. Major Atif Khalil, a 31-year-old resident of Sudhanoti, Azad Kashmir, sacrificed his life in the line of duty, ISPR confirmed. Alongside him were Naik Azadullah, 36, from Karak, and Lance Naik Ghazanfar Abbas, 35, from Layyah, who both fought valiantly until their last moments.

Simultaneously, security forces operated in Zhob's Sambaza area on October 29-30. Following heavy gunfire, one militant was killed, and another was apprehended in injured condition.

ISPR emphasized that these operations reflect the armed forces' unwavering resolve to eliminate militancy in Pakistan. Clearance operations in Bannu continue to secure the region against further threats. "The sacrifices of our martyrs strengthen our commitment to counter-terrorism," ISPR's statement added.