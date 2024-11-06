NAPCO Security Technologies Awarded School Security Project For The Pasadena Unified School District, Pasadena California

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

AMITYVILLE, N.Y., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: NSSC ), one of the leading designers and manufacturers of high-tech electronic security devices, wireless recurring communication services for intrusion, fire alarm, access control and locking systems as well as a leading provider of school safety solutions today is announcing that its locking products have been selected for use in a school security project at the Pasadena Unified School District in Pasadena California. The school district has over 14,000 students attending classes at 23 schools.

The project includes a district wide update to address all classroom doors, K-12 to meet current State of California requirements. Pasadena USD determined that the Marks USA LA318GJ Intruder Lockdown mortise lock with inside indicator and the Marks USA 195DB Intruder Lockdown cylindrical lock are the best solutions to meet these requirements. Both solutions are available in SFIC removable core cylinder configurations to meet the district key system requirements.



Richard Soloway, CEO of NAPCO commented, "We are very happy to report that this school security project at the Pasadena Unified School District is being added to our roster of safer schools. The security of our schools remains a very important issue, as we continue to witness horrific events around the country. NAPCO continues to be a leader in school security products and solutions, and we would like to thank Pasadena Unified School District for choosing our products and being a highly valued customer."

