AUSTIN, Texas, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eHealth, (Nasdaq: EHTH ), a leading private insurance marketplace, today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. Please click the PDF to access the full press release:

The earnings press release and earnings presentation can also be accessed on the eHealth Investor Relations website

eHealth, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Webcast and Conference Call Information

A webcast and conference call will be held today, Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time / 7:30 a.m. Central Time. Individuals interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 343-5172. The participant passcode is 1401106. The live and archived webcast of the call will also be available under "Events & Presentations" on the Investor Relations page of our website at .

About eHealth, Inc.

We're Matchmakers. For over 25 years, eHealth has helped millions of Americans find the healthcare coverage that fits their needs at a price they can afford. As a leading independent licensed insurance agency and advisor, eHealth offers access to over 180 health insurers, including national and regional companies.

Investor Relations Contact:

Kate Sidorovich, CFA

Senior Vice President, Investor Relations & Strategy

[email protected]

SOURCE eHealth, Inc.

