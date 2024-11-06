Brainbox AI Announced As One Of Canada’S Companies-To-Watch In The 2024 Technology Fast 50 Program

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MONTREAL, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrainBox AI , a pioneer in autonomous and generative AI building technology, today announced it is the recipient of the Companies-to-Watch award in the 2024 Fast 50TM program. This coveted award recognizes emerging Canadian companies for their exceptional revenue growth.

“Our company's collective commitment to building breakthrough, market-leading paved the way for this award.” said Francis Trudeau, Chief Officer at BrainBox AI. “It acknowledges our hard work to make a global impact and our mission to make buildings smarter, greener, and more efficient. This achievement highlights BrainBox AI's focus and continuous efforts to deliver value to stakeholders, push boundaries within our industry, and drive sustained success in our mission to help save the planet with AI.”

BrainBox AI's AI HVAC Optimization solution leverages internal and external data, proprietary algorithms, and artificial intelligence to redefine how heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems operate in buildings. Powered by autonomous AI, it maps the numerous zones of a commercial building, learns, and quickly acts on that data to predict future states, and modulate pieces of equipment autonomously. For example, by predicting the temperature in a retail store based on historical data and external datasets like weather, BrainBox AI can decrease energy costs by up to 25%, reduce the carbon emissions by up to 40%, and improve customers' comfort by up to 60%. It transforms an HVAC system from one that solely reacts to thermostat readings with no information relating to weather or the energy grid, to one that considers the building's external environment to make much smarter decisions. BrainBox AI also recently introduced ARIA , its generative AI-powered virtual building engineer, developed on Amazon Bedrock. Designed as the ultimate companion to facility managers, ARIA's intuitive two-way interactive capability can directly advise future actions toward the most efficient and effective management of their buildings.

The Companies-to-Watch category is a ranking of Canadian technology companies with the potential to be future Technology Fast 50 category candidates based on their revenue growth percentage over their last three years of operation. This year's winners were required to have a minimum revenue of $50,000 in 2021 and $2.5 million in 2023.

