Vishay Intertechnology To Acquire Birkelbach, Manufacturer Of Metalized Technical Films

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MALVERN, Pa., Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., (NYSE: VSH), one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components, announced that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire Birkelbach Kondensatortechnik GmbH and certain related assets (“Birkelbach”) for approximately €17 million ($18.5 million). Based in Erndtebrueck, Germany, Birkelbach is a of metalized technical films for capacitor dielectrics. The all-cash transaction is expected to close before December 31, 2024, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

“This acquisition secures our metalized film material supply in order to meet the accelerating demand for high voltage high power film capacitors used for smart grid infrastructure projects. Birkelbach has been a key supplier to Vishay for many years and will provide us with the capacity to deliver excellent service and product reliability to our industrial grid customers. We intend to vertically integrate Birkelbach into our Capacitor segment, invest in the company's metalizing equipment and ensure uninterrupted supply to their customers,” said Joel Smejkal, President and CEO.

“Vishay has a history of making vertical integration acquisitions. In this case acquiring Birkelbach ensures supply of critical material that is needed to capture an attractive growth opportunity for the company,” said Marc Zandman, Executive Chairman.

Vishay manufactures one of the world's largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets. Serving customers worldwide, Vishay is The DNA of tech®. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. is a Fortune 1,000 Company listed on the NYSE (VSH). More on Vishay at .

