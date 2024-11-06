عربي


Mastec Senior Management To Present At The Baird 2024 Global Industrial Conference


11/6/2024 7:14:39 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MasTec, Inc. (NYSE: MTZ ) today announced that its senior management will be in Chicago participating in a fireside chat with our covering analyst at the Baird 2024 Global Industrial conference on Wednesday, November 13th at approximately 1:45 p.m. Central Time. Additionally, one-on-one meetings with institutional investors and MasTec's senior management are also being arranged as a part of the conference.

The Audio and any presentation materials may be accessed through links on the "Investors" page of MasTec's website at . Interested parties should check the Company's website for any schedule updates, or time changes. The presentation will also be available for replay on the MasTec website for approximately 30 days.

MasTec, Inc. is a leading infrastructure construction company operating mainly throughout North America across a range of industries. The Company's primary activities include the engineering, building, installation, maintenance and upgrade of communications, energy and utility and other infrastructure, such as: power delivery services, including transmission and distribution, wireless, wireline/fiber and customer fulfillment activities; power generation, primarily from clean energy and renewable sources; pipeline infrastructure, including natural gas pipeline and distribution infrastructure; heavy civil; and industrial infrastructure. MasTec's customers are primarily in these industries. The Company's corporate website is located at . The Company's website should be considered as a recognized channel of distribution, and the Company may periodically post important, or supplemental, information regarding contracts, awards or other related news and webcasts on the Events & Presentations page in the Investors section therein.

SOURCE MasTec, Inc.

PR Newswire

