US Republicans plan to gain control of Congress

(MENAFN) The Party is on track to gain control of both chambers of the U.S. Congress, according to early projections from various outlets. As the race for the White House continues, the Senate and House are also being closely watched, with all 435 House seats and 34 of the 100 Senate seats up for grabs.



Currently, Democrats hold a slim majority in the Senate, while Republicans control the House of Representatives. However, the latest projections suggest the GOP is making significant gains. In the Senate, Republicans have flipped a key seat in West Virginia, where Republican Jim Justice holds a commanding lead over Democrat Glenn Elliott, with 69.1% of the vote counted so far. Overall, Republicans are now projected to hold at least 48 Senate seats, with Democrats trailing at 36. To secure control of the Senate, Republicans need to win three more seats, or two if they retain the vice presidency.



In the House, Republicans are projected to win at least 139 seats, with 218 needed to claim a majority, while Democrats are expected to secure at least 92. The GOP has already flipped two House seats. According to *The Washington Post*, Democrats need to win at least 43 of the most competitive districts to maintain control of the chamber, while Republicans need to win 27.



Meanwhile, in the presidential race, Donald Trump is leading Kamala Harris with 210 of the 270 electoral votes needed for victory, while Harris has 113. As the election results continue to unfold, Republicans appear well-positioned to make significant gains both in Congress and in the race for the White House.

