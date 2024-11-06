Trump Gets 277 Electoral College Votes, Wins U.S. Presidential Election

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) candidate Donald has been elected president of the United States after receiving 277 Electoral College votes.

That is according to NBC News , Ukrinform reports.

With 99% of the vote counted in the“key” state of Wisconsin, Trump is leading with 49.7% (1,676,450 votes), and his main opponent Kamala Harris is leading with 48.7% (1,645,283 votes).

congratulates Trump on victory in U.S. presidential electio

Independent presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr. comes in third with 0.5% (17,572 votes).

CNN reports that Trump secures 10 more Electoral College votes, bringing the total number of votes to 277, which already exceeds the 270 needed to win the presidential election.

Donald Trump officially became the 47th President of the United States.

Earlier, Trump had already won in the“key” states of North Carolina, Georgia, and Pennsylvania.

As reported by Ukrinform, November 5 was the main day of voting in the U.S. presidential election.

Photo: Getty Images