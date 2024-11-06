British PM Congratulates Donald Trump On Presidential Election Victory

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- The British Prime Minister, Keir Starmer congratulated Donald Trump, on Wednesday, on his victory in the US presidential election over his opponent, Kamala Harris.

In a press statement, Stramer expressed his anticipation of working with President-elect in the coming years, emphasizing that the UK and the US were close allies and would continue to be so.

The British Prime also highlighted that the strong relations between the UK and the US, and added that it would continue to flourish across all fields, especially in the areas of security, technology, and economic growth.

Earlier on Wednesday, Republican candidate Donald Trump announced his victory in the presidential election, stating he would become the 47th President of the US. (end)

