Kuwait Amir Congratulates US President-Elect

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahamd Al-Jaber sent Wednesday a cable to the US President-elect, Donald Trump, congratulating him on the trust placed upon him by the American people, electing him president.

In the cable, His Highness the Amir praised the longstanding and strong historical relations between the two countries, affirming Kuwait's commitment to strengthening these ties and expanding cooperation in all fields for the shared interest and strategic partnership between the two.

His Highness the Amir also congratulated Vice-President-elect, James Vance, wishing him success. (end)

