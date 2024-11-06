Kuwait Amir Congratulates US President-Elect
Date
11/6/2024 7:08:06 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir sheikh Meshal Al-Ahamd Al-Jaber Al-Sabah sent Wednesday a cable to the US President-elect, Donald Trump, congratulating him on the trust placed upon him by the American people, electing him president.
In the cable, His Highness the Amir praised the longstanding and strong historical relations between the two countries, affirming Kuwait's commitment to strengthening these ties and expanding cooperation in all fields for the shared interest and strategic partnership between the two.
His Highness the Amir also congratulated Vice-President-elect, James Vance, wishing him success. (end)
sm
MENAFN06112024000071011013ID1108856571
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.