Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates US President-Elect

11/6/2024 7:08:06 AM
KUWAIT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent Wednesday, a cable to the US President-elect, Donald Trump, congratulating him on the trust placed upon him by the American people, electing him president.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished the United States further progress and prosperity, and the President-elect success in his endeavors and good health.
His Highness the Crown Prince also congratulated Vice-President-elect James Vance wishing him success. (pickup previous)
