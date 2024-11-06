Indian PM Congratulates Trump On Victory In US Presidential Election
11/6/2024 7:08:06 AM
NEW DELHI, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Donald trump on his victory in the US Presidential Election.
The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that Modi is looking forward to renew the collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.
He also called upon Trump to work for the betterment of both countries to promote global peace, stability and prosperity. (end)
