Indian PM Congratulates Trump On Victory In US Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Indian Prime Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated Donald on his victory in the US Presidential Election.

The Prime Minister's Office said in a statement that Modi is looking forward to renew the collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.

He also called upon Trump to work for the betterment of both countries to promote global peace, stability and prosperity. (end)

