FEETURES CELEBRATES GRAND OPENING OF NEW DISTRIBUTION CENTER WITH RIBBON CUTTING CEREMONY

THE PERFORMANCE SOCK BRAND ACCOMMODATES BUSINESS GROWTH WITH NEWTON DISTRIBUTION CENTER

HICKORY, N.C., Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Feetures, a leading innovator in the sock industry known for its quality craftsmanship and commitment to comfort, is proud to announce the grand opening of its new distribution center located in Hickory, NC. The ribbon cutting ceremony, held on October 29, 2024, marks a significant milestone in the company's growth and expansion, further enhancing its ability to serve customers around the globe.

Local officials, company employees and community members, celebrated the official opening of the new (60,000)-square-foot facility, which will streamline Feetures' logistics and fulfillment operations. The new distribution center is designed to improve efficiency, support the company's growing product demand and create new jobs within the local community.

"It's been amazing how quickly this area has been transformed and the building we've seen in renderings is now a reality," said John Gaither, CEO of Feetures. "I can't emphasize how smoothly this process went and how proud we are of all the work everyone has done."

The new facility is first-rate with a climate controlled warehouse and beautifully furnished 8000 square foot office space. It's equipped with new inventory management tools and sorting systems that will enable Feetures to increase its processing capacity to meet growing demand and scale.

"We've always thought our mission was bigger than just selling socks," says Joe Gaither, Chief Marketing Officer at Feetures. "It's about having a positive impact and that's real today and meaningful to me and all of us at Feetures."

In addition to the ribbon cutting ceremony, the event featured tours of the facility, giving attendees an inside look at the advanced operations that will help Feetues maintain its position as a leader in the sock industry. The company also announced plans to double the business over the next 5 years.

Feetures has grown steadily since its founding in 2002, building a reputation for producing high-quality performance socks that blend comfort, style and durability. With the opening of the new distribution center, the company is well-positioned for continued success, with the capacity to meet increasing demand from both domestic and global customers

Founded in 2002 by textile industry veteran and passionate runner, Hugh Gaither, Feetures performance socks were created to support runners and other athletes in their pursuit of healthy, active lifestyles. Feetures are focused on offering products that are designed to help everyone achieve their personal best. The brand is a family-owned business out of Charlotte, North Carolina, founded in technological design, innovation and sustainability. Committed to the quality of their product and the satisfaction of their customers, every Feetures products include a lifetime guarantee. Today, Feetures has become the #1 sock brand in U.S. run specialty stores. It is sold in over 50 countries and in prominent national sporting goods chains in the US.

