Global Lithium-Ion Battery Metals Market Size, Share And Forecast To 2030

Lithium ions flow from the negative electrode through an electrolyte to the positive electrode during discharge and back again during charging in a lithium-ion battery, a rechargeable battery made up of cells. Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries are being driven by the increased demand for these batteries from the automobile industry, consumer electronics, and storage systems. Due to record-breaking sales of electric (EVs), the need for Li-ion batteries in the automotive has exponentially increased in recent years.

Market Dynamics Advantages of Lithium-Ion Batteries over Lead-Acid Batteries Drives the Global Market

Various Industries were looking for alternatives since lead, which is dangerous to persons and the environment, is contained in lead-acid batteries. Furthermore, the usage of Li-ion batteries was prompted by concerns over the heavy weight and low energy density of lead-acid batteries. Depending on the cell chemistry, a Li-ion battery's energy density can range from 125 to 600+ Watt-hours/Liter (Wh/L). In contrast, lead-acid batteries only have an energy density of 50 to 90 Wh/L. These factors are expected to drive market growth.

High Investment in New Li-Ion Battery Metals R&D Creates Tremendous Opportunities

Several research initiatives are being conducted globally to examine the viability of using manganese, copper, and aluminum as the primary metals in Li-ion batteries. Due to the steadily rising prices of lithium, cobalt, and nickel, as well as concerns about cobalt mining's impact on human rights, many research projects are looking for affordable alternatives for the pricey metals without sacrificing the energy density and capacity of Li-ion batteries. Businesses are conducting research initiatives to look into the viability of using metals, metal alloys, metal oxides, or other metal compounds as the cathode or anode in place of cobalt and nickel in Li-ion batteries.

Regional Analysis

Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global lithium-ion battery metals market and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 38.95% over the projection period. The Asia-Pacific region is observing an increase in demand for Li-ion battery metals because of the rising popularity of electric vehicles, significant players along the Li-ion battery supply chain, the sizeable reserves of battery metals, and the various countries' clean energy regulations. Due to the increased demand for complete energy storage systems and the expanding population in the area, the market for Li-ion battery metals is expanding.

North America is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 39.40%, generating USD 62,019.30 million during the forecast period. The leading lithium-ion battery manufacturers in the region are LG Chem and Panasonic Corporation. Tesla, one of the largest manufacturers of solar panels and electric cars, aims to sell 20 million electric vehicles annually by 2030 and install 1,500 GWh of Li-ion battery-based energy storage. It is anticipated that the presence of significant players in this region will propel the market's growth during the forecast period.

After electric vehicles, Europe's most important uses of Li-ion battery metals are in consumer electronics, power storage devices, and others. The EU's CO2 standards for automakers, which call for an average level of 95g/km in 2021, have led to the adoption of electric vehicles. Europe's growing use of electric cars is a crucial factor driving the demand for Li-ion battery metals there. Due to their widespread implementation across IoT devices, Li-ion batteries have experienced a sharp increase in demand for their component metals.

Key Highlights

The global lithium-ion battery metals market was valued at USD 14,551.60 million in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 213,855.18 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 34.80% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

Based on constituent metals, the global lithium-ion battery metals market is bifurcated into lithium, cobalt, nickel, and other metals. The nickel segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 30.45% during the forecast period.

Based on cell chemistry, the global lithium-ion battery metals market is bifurcated into lithium-cobalt oxide (LCO), nickel-cobalt-manganese (NMC), nickel-cobalt-aluminum (NCA), lithium-magnesium oxide (LMO), lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP), and other cell chemistries. The lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) segment owns the highest market share and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.75% during the forecast period.



Based on end-user applications, the global lithium-ion battery metals market is bifurcated into the automotive industry, consumer electronics industry, energy storage systems, and others. The automotive industry segment is the highest contributor to the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 34.78% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is the most significant shareholder in the global lithium-ion battery metals market and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 38.95% over the projection period.

April 2022 - Echion Technologies Ltd. - An initiative to develop a business case and a strategy for recycling niobium have started, with its focal point in the UK. This metal is employed in several manufactured goods and applications and is becoming more critical in advancing cutting-edge green technology. Due to the UK's reliance on niobium imports, Circular Niobium will pave the way for manufacturers and technology innovators to reduce supply-related risks and create more environmentally friendly goods. June 2022 - CAMX Power- The GEMX platform and its offerings as gLNOTM, gNMCTM, and gNCATM-all nickel-based high energy high, power cathode materials for use in lithium-ion batteries for portable as well as electric vehicle applications-have been granted a non-exclusive license by CAMX Power LLC (CAMX). Through molecular engineering, the GEMX invention inserts cobalt at crucial locations in the cathode particles, reducing cobalt consumption while enhancing stability, performance, and cost for all classes of high nickel materials.

