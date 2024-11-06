Brookfield Infrastructure Achieves Capital Recycling Target And Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) BROOKFIELD, News, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (Brookfield Infrastructure, BIP, or the Partnership) (NYSE: BIP; TSX: BIP.UN) today announced its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024. "Brookfield Infrastructure continues to deliver solid results while achieving its strategic objectives, including successfully reaching our $2 billion capital recycling target for the year,” said Sam Pollock, Chief Executive Officer of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners.“With interest rates coming down, we are in a new market environment with increased deal flow, creating a significant investment pipeline that is also benefiting from growth in sectors related to AI and associated energy demands.”

For the three months

ended September 30 For the nine months

ended September 30 US$ millions (except per unit amounts), unaudited1 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income2 $ (52 ) $ 104 $ 126 $ 505 – per unit3 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.34 FFO4 $ 599 $ 560 $ 1,822 $ 1,666 – per unit5 $ 0.76 $ 0.73 $ 2.31 $ 2.16



Brookfield Infrastructure reported a net loss of $52 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024 compared to net income of $104 million in the prior year. Strong growth within our businesses was more than offset by mark to market losses on our corporate hedging activities and commodities contracts, both of which contributed gains in the prior period.

Funds from operations (FFO) for the third quarter was $599 million, which is 7% above the comparable period. On a per unit basis, FFO was $0.76, which represents a 4% increase after considering the increased share count associated with the privatization of the global intermodal logistics operation last September. We experienced strong contributions from the new investments completed last year, as well as the initial contribution from three accretive tuck-in acquisitions that closed this year. Results also benefited from organic growth at the midpoint of our target range, capturing annual rate increases from inflation indexation, stronger transportation volumes and the commissioning of over $1 billion from our capital backlog. This result was partially offset by the impact of higher borrowing costs and foreign exchange, most notably the depreciation of the Brazilian real. When normalizing only for the impacts of foreign exchange, FFO per unit growth was 10%, which is in-line with our target and better reflects the current operational performance of our businesses.

Segment Performance

The following table presents FFO by segment:

For the three months

ended September 30 For the nine months

ended September 30 US$ millions, unaudited1 2024 2023 2024 2023 FFO by segment Utilities $ 188 $ 229 $ 558 $ 661 Transport 308 205 929 596 Midstream 147 163 460 522 Data 85 66 231 208 Corporate (129 ) (103 ) (356 ) (321 ) FFO4 $ 599 $ 560 $ 1,822 $ 1,666



The utilities segment generated FFO of $188 million, an increase of 9% on a comparable basis. In total, the amount was higher last year as we sold our interest in an Australian regulated utility business and completed a recapitalization at our Brazilian regulated gas transmission business in the first quarter. Organic growth for the segment was driven by the continued benefit of inflation indexation and the commissioning of over $450 million of capital into the rate base over the last twelve months.

FFO for the transport segment was $308 million, which represented a 50% increase over the same period in the prior year. The increase is primarily attributable to the acquisition of our global intermodal logistics operation that closed at the end of the third quarter last year and an incremental 10% stake in our Brazilian integrated rail and logistics operation that was completed this year. The remaining businesses performed well, with strong volumes across our networks and average rate increases of 7% across our rail networks and 5% across our toll road portfolio.

Our midstream segment generated FFO of $147 million, compared to $163 million in the same period last year. The decline is primarily attributable to capital recycling activities completed last year at our U.S. gas pipeline and higher interest costs across the portfolio from new financing initiatives. The underlying businesses are performing well in the current environment following continued demand for long-term services supported by robust customer activity levels across our critical midstream assets, particularly at our North American gas storage business.

FFO from the data segment was $85 million, representing a 29% increase over the same period last year. The step change is attributable to strong underlying performance and several new investments completed over the last twelve months. The most impactful was the tuck-in acquisition of a portfolio of retail colocation data centers completed in the first quarter. Our global data center platform continues to execute its development plans to drive growth, with an additional 70 MW commissioned during the quarter bringing our total installed data center capacity to over 900 MW.

Update on Strategic Initiatives

On September 12th we closed the tuck-in acquisition of 76,000 telecom tower sites in India. We are now the largest telecom tower operator in India and second largest globally, with over 250,000 tower sites. This acquisition is highly complementary to our existing operations, increasing and diversifying our tenancies from the country's second and third largest mobile network operators, while offering significant operating synergies. The scale and benefits of the combined platform were all achieved at a value-based entry point below 6x EBITDA. Our total equity commitment was $140 million, and we expect the business to generate a strong going-in FFO yield. Concurrent with the acquisition we completed a rebranding of the business, to Altius, which brings together the three acquisitions we have made in the Indian telecommunications space.

During the quarter we secured approximately $600 million of capital recycling proceeds, for a total of approximately $2 billion for the year, successfully achieving our capital recycling target. We agreed on terms to sell our Mexican regulated natural gas transmission business for net proceeds of approximately $500 million ($125 million net to BIP), crystallizing an IRR of 22% and a multiple of capital of 2.2x. The business is mature and derisked, having achieved its value creation plan, most recently securing an average regulatory tariff increase of over 25% that was effective June 1, 2023. The sale is expected to close in the first quarter of 2025, subject to satisfying customary closing conditions.

We also completed the recapitalization of our North American gas storage platform, raising $1.25 billion that enabled a $770 million distribution ($305 million net to BIP) in advance of a sale process. This financing alone returned more capital than we had initially invested and increased the investment's realized multiple of capital to 2.5x. This is an extremely attractive result, given we still own a business that generates approximately $330 million in annual EBITDA. The remaining sale proceeds secured during the quarter were generated from the sale of several financial assets. We remain on track to close the sale of our fiber platform within our French Telecom Infrastructure business in the fourth quarter, generating $100 million in proceeds and an IRR of 17%.

Distribution and Dividend Declaration

The Board of Directors of BIP declared a quarterly distribution in the amount of $0.405 per unit, payable on December 31, 2024 to unitholders of record as at the close of business on November 29, 2024. This distribution represents a 6% increase compared to the prior year. The regular quarterly dividends on the Cumulative Class A Preferred Limited Partnership Units, Series 1, Series 3, Series 9, Series 11, Series 13 and Series 14 have also been declared, as well as the capital gains dividend for BIP Investment Corporation Senior Preferred Shares, Series 1, which will also be payable on December 31, 2024, subject to the results of the special meeting of holders on November 27, 2024. In conjunction with the Partnership's distribution declaration, the Board of Directors of BIPC has declared an equivalent quarterly dividend of $0.405 per share, also payable on December 31, 2024 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on November 29, 2024.

Conference Call and Quarterly Earnings Details

Additional Information

The Board has reviewed and approved this news release, including the summarized unaudited financial information contained herein.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As of US$ millions, unaudited Sept. 30,

2024 Dec. 31,

2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 1,602 $ 1,857 Financial assets 280 787 Property, plant and equipment and investment properties 58,035 52,879 Intangible assets and goodwill 29,426 30,333 Investments in associates and joint ventures 5,642 5,402 Deferred income taxes and other 10,259 9,526 Total assets $ 105,244 $ 100,784 Liabilities and partnership capital Corporate borrowings $ 5,156 $ 4,911 Non-recourse borrowings 47,622 40,904 Financial liabilities 3,237 2,875 Deferred income taxes and other 19,722 18,078 Partnership capital Limited partners 4,641 5,321 General partner 26 28 Non-controlling interest attributable to: Redeemable partnership units held by Brookfield 1,903 2,190 Exchangeable units/shares1 1,400 1,605 Perpetual subordinated notes 293 293 Interest of others in operating subsidiaries 20,326 23,661 Preferred unitholders 918 918 Total partnership capital 29,507 34,016 Total liabilities and partnership capital $ 105,244 $ 100,784

Please refer to page 11 for results of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation.Includes net income attributable to limited partners, the general partner, and non-controlling interests ‒ Redeemable Partnership Units held by Brookfield, Exchange LP units, BIPC exchangeable LP units and BIPC exchangeable shares.Average number of limited partnership units outstanding on a time weighted average basis for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 was 461.7 million and 461.5 million, respectively (2023: 458.8 million and 458.6 million).We define FFO as net income excluding the impact of depreciation and amortization, deferred income taxes, mark-to-market gains (losses) and other income (expenses) that are not related to the revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring cash operating expenses necessary for business operations. FFO includes balances attributable to the Partnership generated by investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method and excludes amounts attributable to non-controlling interests based on the economic interests held by non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries. We believe that FFO, when viewed in conjunction with our IFRS results, provides a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our underlying operations. FFO is a measure of operating performance that is not calculated in accordance with, and does not have any standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board. FFO is therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers. A reconciliation of net income to FFO is available on page 9 of this release. Readers are encouraged to consider both measures in assessing our company's results.Average number of partnership units outstanding on a fully diluted time weighted average basis for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 was 792.2 million and 792.1 million, respectively (2023: 772.1 million and 771.7 million).Includes non-controlling interest attributable to BIPC exchangeable shares, BIPC exchangeable LP units and Exchange LP units.





Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Operating Results

For the three months

ended September 30 For the nine months

ended September 30 US$ millions, except per unit information, unaudited 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 5,270 $ 4,487 $ 15,595 $ 12,961 Direct operating costs (3,897 ) (3,384 ) (11,685 ) (9,893 ) General and administrative expense (113 ) (100 ) (302 ) (312 ) 1,260 1,003 3,608 2,756 Interest expense (873 ) (640 ) (2,493 ) (1,775 ) Share of earnings from associates and joint ventures 56 96 192 472 Mark-to-market (losses) gains (23 ) 34 (61 ) 27 Other (expense) income (107 ) (99 ) 158 101 Income before income tax 313 394 1,404 1,581 Income tax (expense) recovery Current (135 ) (142 ) (429 ) (418 ) Deferred 56 4 257 9 Net income 234 256 1,232 $ 1,172 Non-controlling interest of others in operating subsidiaries (286 ) (152 ) (1,106 ) (667 ) Net (loss) income attributable to partnership $ (52 ) $ 104 $ 126 $ 505 Attributable to: Limited partners $ (73 ) $ 23 $ (55 ) $ 184 General partner 73 66 220 198 Non-controlling interest Redeemable partnership units held by Brookfield (30 ) 10 (23 ) 76 Exchangeable units/shares1 (22 ) 5 (16 ) 47 Basic and diluted (losses) gains per unit attributable to: Limited partners2 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.34

Includes non-controlling interest attributable to BIPC exchangeable shares, BIPC exchangeable LP units and Exchange LP units.Average number of limited partnership units outstanding on a time weighted average basis for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 was 461.7 million and 461.5 million, respectively (2023: 458.8 million and 458.6 million).





Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



For the three months

ended September 30 For the nine months

ended September 30 US$ millions, unaudited 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating activities Net income $ 234 $ 256 $ 1,232 $ 1,172 Adjusted for the following items: Earnings from investments in associates and joint ventures, net of distributions received 22 30 24 191 Depreciation and amortization expense 854 669 2,672 1,946 Mark-to-market, provisions and other 92 156 (192 ) 48 Deferred income tax recovery (56 ) (4 ) (257 ) (9 ) Change in non-cash working capital, net 48 (7 ) (387 ) (761 ) Cash from operating activities 1,194 1,100 3,092 2,587 Investing activities Net (investments in) proceeds from: Operating assets (1,673 ) (5,970 ) (2,304 ) (10,145 ) Associates - 435 (350 ) 405 Long-lived assets (865 ) (616 ) (3,210 ) (1,612 ) Financial assets 246 69 363 245 Net settlements of foreign exchange contracts (13 ) 2 (22 ) 2 Other investing activities (4 ) (54 ) (132 ) (722 ) Cash used by investing activities (2,309 ) (6,134 ) (5,655 ) (11,827 ) Financing activities Distributions to limited and general partners (411 ) (377 ) (1,233 ) (1,130 ) Net borrowings: Corporate 37 652 299 1,610 Subsidiary 2,251 777 7,209 3,323 Partnership units issued 3 2 9 10 Net capital provided (to) by non-controlling interest (141 ) 4,514 (2,915 ) 6,758 Lease liability repaid and other (369 ) (545 ) (1,018 ) (1,326 ) Cash from financing activities 1,370 5,023 2,351 9,245 Cash and cash equivalents Change during the period $ 255 $ (11 ) $ (212 ) $ 5 Cash reclassified as held for sale - - - (6 ) Impact of foreign exchange and other on cash 21 (62 ) (43 ) 29 Balance, beginning of period 1,326 1,380 1,857 1,279 Balance, end of period $ 1,602 $ 1,307 $ 1,602 $ 1,307





Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Reconciliation of Net Income to Funds from Operations

For the three months

ended September 30 For the nine months

ended September 30 US$ millions, unaudited 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income $ 234 $ 256 $ 1,232 $ 1,172 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation and amortization 854 669 2,672 1,946 Share of earnings from investments in associates and joint ventures (56 ) (96 ) (192 ) (472 ) FFO contribution from investments in associates and joint ventures1 238 225 708 709 Deferred tax recovery (56 ) (4 ) (257 ) (9 ) Mark-to-market losses (gains) 23 (34 ) 61 (27 ) Other expense2 200 194 100 142 Consolidated Funds from Operations $ 1,437 $ 1,210 $ 4,324 $ 3,461 FFO attributable to non-controlling interests3 (838 ) (650 ) (2,502 ) (1,795 ) FFO $ 599 $ 560 $ 1,822 $ 1,666

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Statements of Funds from Operations per Unit



For the three months

ended September 30 For the nine months

ended September 30 US$, unaudited 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Losses) earnings per limited partnership unit1 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.03 $ (0.18 ) $ 0.34 Add back or deduct the following: Depreciation and amortization 0.52 0.46 1.58 1.36 Deferred taxes and other items 0.42 0.24 0.91 0.46 FFO per unit 2 $ 0.76 $ 0.73 $ 2.31 $ 2.16

FFO contribution from investments in associates and joint ventures correspond to the FFO attributable to the partnership that are generated by its investments in associates and joint ventures accounted for using the equity method.Other expense corresponds to amounts that are not related to the revenue earning activities and are not normal, recurring cash operating expenses necessary for business operations. Other income/expenses excluded from FFO primarily includes gains on acquisitions and dispositions of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures, gains or losses relating to foreign currency translation reclassified from accumulated comprehensive income to other expense, acquisition costs, gains/losses on remeasurement of borrowings, amortization of deferred financing costs, fair value remeasurement gains/losses, accretion expenses on deferred consideration or asset retirement obligations, impairment losses, and gains or losses on debt extinguishment.Amounts attributable to non-controlling interests are calculated based on the economic ownership interests held by non-controlling interests in consolidated subsidiaries. By adjusting FFO attributable to non-controlling interests, our partnership is able to remove the portion of FFO earned at non-wholly owned subsidiaries that are not attributable to our partnership.Average number of limited partnership units outstanding on a time weighted average basis for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 was 461.7 million and 461.5 million, respectively (2023: 458.8 million and 458.6 million).Average number of partnership units outstanding on a fully diluted time weighted average basis for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2024 was 792.2 million and 792.1 million, respectively (2023: 772.1 million and 771.7 million).

The Statements of Funds from Operations per unit above are prepared on a basis that is consistent with the Partnership's Supplemental Information and differs from net income per limited partnership unit as presented in Brookfield Infrastructure's Consolidated Statements of Operating Results on page 7 of this release, which is prepared in accordance with IFRS. Management uses FFO per unit as a key measure to evaluate operating performance. Readers are encouraged to consider both measures in assessing Brookfield Infrastructure's results.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

The Board of Directors of Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation (“BIPC” or our“company”) (NYSE, TSX: BIPC) today declared a quarterly dividend in the amount of $0.405 per class A exchangeable subordinate voting share of BIPC (a“Share”), payable on December 31, 2024 to shareholders of record as at the close of business on November 29, 2024. This dividend is identical in amount per Share and has identical record and payment dates to the quarterly distribution announced today by Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (“BIP” or the“Partnership”) on its units.

The previously announced proposed reorganization of BIPC, which is expected to be completed in December 2024, will not impact the payment of this dividend on December 31, 2024 to BIPC shareholders of record as at the close of business on November 29, 2024. After completion of the reorganization, it is expected that quarterly dividends will be declared and paid on the new shares held by BIPC shareholders at the same time as quarterly distributions are declared and paid to unitholders.

The Shares of BIPC are structured with the intention of being economically equivalent to the non-voting limited partnership units of Brookfield Infrastructure Partnership L.P. (“BIP” or the“Partnership”) (NYSE: BIP; TSX: We believe economic equivalence is achieved through identical dividends and distributions on the Shares and BIP's units and each Share being exchangeable at the option of the holder for one BIP unit at any time. Given the economic equivalence, we expect that the market price of the Shares will be significantly impacted by the market price of BIP's units and the combined business performance of our company and BIP as a whole. In addition to carefully considering the disclosure made in this news release in its entirety, shareholders are strongly encouraged to carefully review BIP's letter to unitholders, supplemental information and its other continuous disclosure filings. BIP's letter to unitholders and supplemental information are available at . Copies of the Partnership's continuous disclosure filings are available electronically on EDGAR on the SEC's website at or on SEDAR+ at .

Results

The net income of BIPC is captured in the Partnership's financial statements and results.

BIPC reported a net loss of $808 million for the three-month period ended September 30, 2024, compared to net income of $1,009 million in the prior year. After removing the impact of the revaluation on our own Shares that are classified as liabilities under IFRS and the impact of foreign exchange on loans with BIP denominated in Canadian dollars, underlying earnings were 66% higher than the prior year. Current period results benefited from the acquisition of our global intermodal logistics operation, Triton, that closed at the end of September in the prior year, and capital commissioned into rate base at our U.K. regulated distribution business. These benefits were partially offset by higher financing costs at our businesses, as a result of incremental borrowings. Additionally, offsetting results was an increase in dividends paid on our exchangeable shares, which are classified as interest expense, due to the 6% increase in our quarterly dividend compared to the prior year and approximately 21 million exchangeable shares issued in connection with our acquisition of Triton.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

As of US$ millions, unaudited Sept. 30,

2024 Dec. 31,

2023 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 245 $ 539 Due from Brookfield Infrastructure 1,766 1,288 Property, plant and equipment 14,643 14,151 Intangible assets 3,306 3,699 Goodwill 1,670 1,726 Deferred tax asset and other 2,501 2,506 Total assets $ 24,131 $ 23,909 Liabilities and equity Accounts payable and other $ 1,182 $ 1,099 Loans payable to Brookfield Infrastructure 100 26 Exchangeable and class B shares 4,626 4,153 Non-recourse borrowings 13,336 12,028 Financial liabilities 36 75 Deferred tax liabilities and other 2,374 2,460 Equity Equity in net assets attributable to the Partnership (764 ) (399 ) Non-controlling interest 3,241 4,467 Total equity 2,477 4,068 Total liabilities and equity $ 24,131 $ 23,909





Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Operating Results

For the three months

ended September 30 For the nine months

ended September 30 US$ millions, unaudited 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 912 $ 551 $ 2,722 $ 1,586 Direct operating costs (339 ) (146 ) (1,007 ) (442 ) General and administrative expenses (21 ) (16 ) (56 ) (49 ) 552 389 1,659 1,095 Interest expense (269 ) (162 ) (767 ) (476 ) Share of losses from investments in associates - (24 ) - (20 ) Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares (1,003 ) 917 (468 ) 309 Mark-to-market and other (3 ) (16 ) (109 ) 22 (Loss) income before income tax (723 ) 1,104 315 930 Income tax expense Current (80 ) (93 ) (275 ) (262 ) Deferred (5 ) (2 ) (8 ) (8 ) Net (loss) income $ (808 ) $ 1,009 $ 32 $ 660 Attributable to: Partnership $ (977 ) $ 913 $ (458 ) $ 338 Non-controlling interest 169 96 490 322





Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows



For the three months

ended September 30 For the nine months

ended September 30 US$ millions, unaudited 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating activities Net (loss) income $ (808 ) $ 1,009 $ 32 $ 660 Adjusted for the following items: Earnings from investments in associates, net of distributions received - 24 - 23 Depreciation and amortization expense 194 59 580 171 Mark-to-market and other 14 37 93 32 Remeasurement of exchangeable and class B shares 1,003 (917 ) 468 (309 ) Deferred income tax expense 5 2 8 8 Change in non-cash working capital, net 56 (20 ) 72 (136 ) Cash from operating activities 464 194 1,253 449 Investing activities Disposal of associates - 435 - 435 Purchase of long-lived assets, net of disposals (354 ) (122 ) (755 ) (381 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries - (3,086 ) - (3,086 ) Other investing activities 19 (53 ) 106 (57 ) Cash used by investing activities (335 ) (2,826 ) (649 ) (3,089 ) Financing activities Net capital provided (to) by non-controlling interest (281 ) 2,629 (1,821 ) 2,466 Net (repayments) borrowings (70 ) (118 ) 946 (60 ) Other financing activities - 16 18 16 Cash (used by) from financing activities (351 ) 2,527 (857 ) 2,422 Cash and cash equivalents Change during the period $ (222 ) $ (105 ) $ (253 ) $ (218 ) Impact of foreign exchange on cash 1 (10 ) (41 ) 14 Balance, beginning of period 466 356 539 445 Balance, end of period $ 245 $ 241 $ 245 $ 241