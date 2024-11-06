Donald Trump's Republican Party Wins US Senate Majority: What Power It Gives Them?

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Republicans regained control of the US Senate on Wednesday, while control of the House of Representatives remains up for grabs. Republicans flipped two seats – West Virginia and Ohio – which gave them at least a 51-seat majority even as a handful of key races remained toss ups. The GOP (Grand Old Party or Republicans) also won an unexpectedly close race in Nebraska that brought the over the finish line.

Democrats currently have a 51-49 majority in the US Senate. The latest tally by the Associated Press showed the Republicans winning 51 seats, bringing Democrats down to 42. The race on seven seats is to be called. These include Montana, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Nevada. It's possible Republicans could pick up more seats.

Democrats did hold on to a seat in Maryland, where Angela Alsobrooks defeated former Governor Larry Hogan, becoming the first Black woman to represent the state in the Senate. Two Black women, Angela Alsobrooks and Lisa Blunt Rochester, won US Senate seats representing Maryland and Delaware. Only 12 Black people have served in the Senate, and only three of them have been women. Never before have two Black women been seated at the same time, Bloomberg reported.

But how important US Senate election matter? Republicans flipping party control of the upper chamber gives the GOP a major power centre in Washington. They will now have a lead role in confirming the next president's Cabinet, as well as any Supreme Court justice if there is a vacancy. The US Senate takes action on bills, resolutions, amendments, motions, nominations, and treaties by voting.



“The Senate has the sole power to confirm those of the President's appointments that require consent, and to provide advice and consent to ratify treaties. There are, however, two exceptions to this rule: the House must also approve appointments to the Vice Presidency and any treaty that involves foreign trade. The Senate also tries impeachment cases for federal officials referred to it by the House,” the White House says.

Meanwhile, the CBS news reported that the Republican victory will have major implications for the new administration - either bolstering the president's agenda, or serving as a blockade for the opposing party. Also, The Vice President of the United States serves as President of the Senate and may cast the decisive vote in the event of a tie in the Senate.

Who's the next US president? Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has stormed back to power in a historic battle against Democrat Kamala Harris in November 5-6 polls. US media declared him the presidential winner after he won a majority of the popular votes and around 276 electoral votes. However, a formal meeting of the Electoral College will take place in December, after which the President will be formally announced.

JD Vance is will be the next US Vice-President.

What is a US Senate

The US Senate is one part of the US Congress. The part is the House of Representatives. The Senate is composed of 100 Senators, 2 for each state. Until the ratification of the 17th Amendment in 1913, Senators were chosen by state legislatures, not by popular vote. Since then, they have been elected to six-year terms by the people of each state. Senators' terms are staggered so that about one-third of the Senate is up for reelection every two years. Senators must be 30 years of age, US citizens for at least nine years, and residents of the state they represent.