New Consulting Firm 'Axcelture' Launched - Focus On 'Essential Products And Services'

Jesper K. Pedersen, CEO and founder of Axcelture, sees an opportunity to back medium to large enterprises with consulting- and project services, and supporting other consulting firms with project consulting and advisory.

MALMÖ, Sweden, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jesper

K. Pedersen, who worked at Pandora as head of security, and global loss prevention and compliance, launched Axcelture this year to lean heavily into consulting. Pedersen, has 20+ years of experience in the security and risk management globally. He (Jesper K. Pedersen) has worked in various capacities for some of the worlds leading brands, top fortune 100 corporations, and private family offices globally, and brings vast knowledge and experience that will benefit clients.

Axcelture's purpose is simple. It aims to make the world more resilient, through the power of creativity, deep-knowledge and technology. Axcelture wants to be responsible for strengthening industry leaders, stirring ambition, and putting confidence on the faces of its customers. The challenge, combined with the spirit of Thinking differentlyTM, motivates Axcelture to create and deliver high-end consulting, solutions, and services for customers worldwide.

On October 10, it

launched the new firm - Axcelture. The wordmark 'Axcelture' is derived from accelerating the future (resilience). It symbolizes the transformation into a 'new' company, focusing on independent consulting within its areas of expertise. Initially founded as a small consulting business in Denmark in 2006, today Axcelture is headquartered in Sweden, and is far more experienced, capable and with more resources to support clients.

Axcelture drives positive change and progress. Its consultants and experts help clients become resilient leaders wherever they choose to compete. Axcelture helps them overcome complex challenges, with a hands-on attitude that creates value in every client interaction.

The flexibility that Axcelture offers clients and partners is one of a mentality where it works in service of the partnerships and companies and with full flexibility to increase- and decrease resources to fit their specific requirements and tasks.

Learn more about at

or



CONTACT:

[email protected]



This information was brought to you by Cision

,c4060449

The following files are available for download: