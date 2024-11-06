Planet 13 Increases Focus On Immersive Entertainment And Lifestyle Branding, Adds Jillian Austin As National Head Of Marketing Experiences

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Planet 13 Holdings Inc. (CSE: PLTH) (OTCQX: PLNH) (“Planet 13” or the“Company” ), a leading vertically-integrated multi-state cannabis company, today announced the hiring of Jillian Austin as National Head of Marketing Experiences. Jillian Austin brings a wealth of experience as Planet 13 and its new Lifestyles business accelerate growth by becoming a national brand. As Director of Brand Partnerships at AREA15, an immersive entertainment district in Las Vegas, she led collaborations with global brands like Netflix, Disney, Amazon, and Tesla spearheading immersive experiences and lifestyle branding.

“The hiring of Jillian Austin marks the next stage in the growth of Planet 13 as a one-of-a-kind entertainment venue,” said Bob Groesbeck, Co-CEO of Planet 13.“Jillian will oversee special events and celebrity partnerships in our SuperStore and our 31 neighborhood store network nationally. Along with the unique experiential entertainment destination we've created in Las Vegas, our newly created Planet 13 Lifestyles brand allows us to partner with global companies for sponsorships, brand partnerships, and events without the restrictions that sometimes are attached to other cannabis companies. Jillian's experience and success with AREA15 will be a tremendous asset as we deepen our relationship with that unique Vegas destination to drive even more tourist traffic to the SuperStore.”

Lee Fraser, Chief Administrative Officer, added,“Along with her work on events, Jillian will be responsible for brand activations in Florida, Illinois and California through our Planet 13 neighborhood store network. In addition to our popular and market-leading in-house brands, Planet 13 is becoming a partner of choice for celebrity brands like Mike Tyson and Tyson 2.0 and Wiz Kalifa and Khalifa Kush. Jillian will also be responsible for promoting our Planet 13 Lifestyles business. We see tremendous potential for the lifestyle business both as a standalone revenue generator and a powerful tool for national brand awareness. Planet 13 is now truly uniquely positioned to reach customers across all 50 U.S. states and every country interested in our brand around the world. We are excited to lean into the opportunity in front of us”

Jillian has over 17 years of experience in immersive & transmedia storytelling, creative strategy, and experiential marketing. She has been responsible for events, brand and marketing for Tao Group, ESPN/Disney and other high-profile hospitality and entertainment companies.

About Planet 13

Planet 13 () is a vertically integrated cannabis company, with award-winning cultivation, production and dispensary operations across its locations in California, Nevada, Illinois, and Florida. Home to the nation's largest dispensary, located just off The Strip in Las Vegas, Planet 13 continues to expand its footprint with the recent debut of its first consumption lounge in Las Vegas, DAZED!, the opening of its first Illinois dispensary in Waukegan, bringing unparalleled cannabis experiences to the Chicago metro area. Planet 13 operates 28 dispensaries across Florida, a key market in its expansive footprint, bringing its total to 32 locations nationwide. Planet 13's mission is to build a recognizable global brand known for world-class dispensary operations and innovative cannabis products. Licensed cannabis activity is legal in the states Planet 13 operates in but remains illegal under U.S. federal law. Planet 13's shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol PLTH and are quoted on the OTCQX under the symbol PLNH. To learn more, visit planet13.com and follow Planet 13 on Instagram @planet13stores.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are often, but not always, identified by phrases such "plans", "expects", "proposed", "may", "could", "would", "intends", "anticipates", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases. In this news release, forward-looking statements relate to the announcement of the hiring of a new marketing executive. Such forward-looking statements reflect what management of the Company believes, or believed at the time, to be reasonable assumptions and accordingly readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements and that actual results may vary from such forward-looking statements. These assumptions, risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ include, among others, those assumptions, risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and any of the Company's subsequent periodic reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission at and on SEDAR+ at Forward-looking statements contained herein are made only as to the date of this press release and we assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements should they change, except as required by law. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

Source: Planet 13 Holdings Inc.

CONTACT: For further inquiries, please contact: Planet 13 Investors: Robert Groesbeck or Larry Scheffler Co-Chief Executive Officers ... LodeRock Advisors Inc., Planet 13 Investor Relations ... 725-331-7650 ext. 105210 Planet 13 Media: Colin Trethewey / PRmediaNow Communications ...