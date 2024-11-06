Babil Khan To Mother Sutapa: My Clock Ticks Because You Exist

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Nov 6 (IANS) Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan, who is known for his striking presence on social media, has dropped a heartfelt with his mother Sutapa Sikdar.

In his post, the expressed his undying love for his mother saying his clock ticks because of her. On Wednesday, Babil posted a video which captures his endearing moments with his mother. Alongside it, he wrote,“Dear mamma, I love watches. The movement, also known as the caliber, is considered the most critical part of a watch. It's responsible for converting stored into regulated time and powering the watch hands. The movement's accuracy, functionality, and overall performance are all determined by it. You are my movement. My clock ticks because you exist. I love you so much.”

The video is a compilation of Babil's candid photos and videos with Sutapa.

Babil had earlier dropped a video of his late father and actor Irrfan from an old interview. In the clip, Irrfan and Akshay Kumar both were asked about their sons' aspirations. In response, the Hindi Medium actor candidly admitted that his son was still figuring things out.

Sharing this nostalgic video, Babil Khan wrote,“When baba did that interview, I was very lost in life and I still laugh with joy at the honesty with which he said“my son is not figuring out” when @rajeevmasand started asking @akshaykumar and baba“your sons must be at the age where they must be figuring out..” - to which baba promptly interrupted -“my son is not figuring out.”

The post further read,“A few years later I went to London on minimum pocket money, worked bars and bartended at lord's, wembley and in contrast many violent football stadiums that had fans that would literally assault you if you didn't pour that guiness right (and till today I bet anybody to pour it better than me) , shot music videos for rappers, took ketchup from McDonald's and bread from my friend when the pocket money ran out because 600 pounds in London for a month is barely enough ask anyone attending uni in London. It's the hustle that I fell in love with. Anyway my point is - I wish I could have shown him that boy baba watched grow up but not quite, made it out and made it.”

Work-wise, Babil made his acting debut with period psychological drama "Qala" alongside Tripti Dimri. He was mostly seen in the series The Railway Men, where he starred alongside R Madhavan, Kay Kay Menon, and Divyenndu.

Khan will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's latest production, "The Umesh Chronicles", which includes a special cameo by Amitabh Bachchan.