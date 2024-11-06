World Leaders Congratulate Donald Trump On 'Historic' Presidential Victory

(MENAFN- IANS) Washington, Nov 6 (IANS) Several world leaders from around the world, including Prime Narendra Modi, have congratulated Donald following his victory in the US presidential election, lauding the US leader's "historic" achievement.

Besides PM Modi, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Israeli Prime Minister were also among the first to congratulate Trump.

Starmer's office issued a statement expressing optimism for future collaboration, saying, "Congratulations President-elect Donald Trump on your historic election victory. I look forward to working with you in the years ahead."

He underscored the "UK-US special relationship," emphasising shared values of "freedom, democracy and enterprise."

Netanyahu took to X to celebrate Trump's comeback, posting, "Dear Donald and Melania Trump, Congratulations on history's greatest comeback! Your historic return to the White House offers a new beginning for America and a powerful recommitment to the great alliance between Israel and America. This is a huge victory!"

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also congratulated Donald Trump on his victory in the US presidential elections, asserting that he is looking forward to renewing collaboration with the 78-year-old leader to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.

"Heartiest congratulations my friend, Donald Trump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership. Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi posted on X after Trump's triumph in the US election.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also extended his congratulations to Donald Trump on his "impressive" victory and expressed hope that his presidency would bring "peace in Ukraine closer" amid the ongoing conflict with Russia.

"I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer," Zelensky posted on X.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed readiness for renewed cooperation, posting, "Congratulations, President Donald Trump. Ready to work together as we did for four years. With your convictions and mine. With respect and ambition. For more peace and prosperity."

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni also extended her warm wishes, posting, "On behalf of myself and the Italian Government, my most sincere congratulations to the President-elect of the United States, Donald Trump. Italy and the United States are 'sister' nations, linked by an unshakable alliance, common values, and a historic friendship. It is a strategic bond, which I am sure we will now strengthen even further. Good work Mr President."

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen also congratulated Trump, highlighting the strong EU-US bond.

"The EU and the US are more than just allies. We are bound by a true partnership between our people, uniting 800 million citizens. So let's work together on a strong transatlantic agenda that keeps delivering for them," she posted.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said, "Congratulations to President Donald Trump on his election victory. Australians and Americans are great friends and true allies. Working together, we can ensure the partnership between our nations and peoples remains strong into the future."

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte also extended his congratulations, stressing the alliance's strength.

"His leadership will again be key to keeping our alliance strong. I look forward to working with him again to advance peace through strength through NATO," Rutte posted.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz posted, "I congratulate Donald Trump on his election as US President. For a long time, Germany and the US have been working together successfully promoting prosperity and freedom on both sides of the Atlantic. We will continue to do so for the wellbeing of our citizens."