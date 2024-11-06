Kennametal Announces Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Results



PITTSBURGH, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kennametal (NYSE: KMT ) (the "Company") today reported results for its fiscal 2025 first quarter ended September 30, 2024, with sales of $482 million compared to $492 million in the prior year quarter, and earnings per diluted share (EPS) of $0.28 compared to $0.37 in the prior year quarter. The current quarter pre-tax results include a net benefit of $4 million, consisting of insurance proceeds offset by additional costs, related to the tornado that struck the Company's Rogers, Arkansas facility late in fiscal 2024, as well as certain tax-related items amounting to a benefit of approximately $3 million. Adjusted EPS was $0.29 in the current quarter compared to $0.41 in the prior year quarter.

"While we continue to generate strong cash flow from operations, softer market conditions in a number of our end markets have led sales to come in on the lower end of our expectations," said Sanjay Chowbey, President and CEO. "We do, however, anticipate second quarter results in line with our historical sequential performance and we remain focused on the continued execution of the Value Creation Pillars we outlined last quarter: Delivering Growth, Continuous Improvement and Portfolio Optimization."

Fiscal 2025 First Quarter Key Developments

Sales of $482 million decreased 2 percent from $492 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting an organic sales decline of 2 percent and an unfavorable currency exchange effect of 1 percent, partially offset by a favorable business days effect of 1 percent.

During the quarter, the Company achieved incremental year-over-year restructuring savings of approximately $5 million from the previously announced action to streamline its cost structure. This action has delivered annualized run rate pre-tax savings of approximately $35 million. Restructuring and related charges of $1 million were recognized during the quarter in connection with the execution of this initiative compared to $4 million in the prior year quarter.

Operating income was $36 million, or 7.5 percent margin, compared to $45 million, or 9.2 percent margin, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to lower sales and production volumes within the Metal Cutting segment, higher wages and general inflation, and certain manufacturing costs within the Infrastructure segment, including temporary plant shutdowns for maintenance and process improvements. These factors were partially offset by lower raw material costs, incremental year-over-year restructuring savings of approximately $5 million, a net benefit of $4 million consisting of insurance recoveries of $5 million received during the quarter, offset by charges of $1 million related to the tornado that struck the Rogers, Arkansas facility late in fiscal 2024, lower restructuring charges of approximately $3 million compared to the prior year quarter and higher sales volumes within the Infrastructure segment. Adjusted operating income was $37 million, or 7.6 percent margin, in the current quarter, compared to $49 million, or 9.9 percent margin, in the prior year quarter.

The reported effective tax rate (ETR) for the quarter was 25.2 percent compared to 21.0 percent in the prior year quarter. The increase in the ETR year-over-year was primarily driven by prior year adjustments including a benefit of approximately $6 million from a change in unrecognized tax benefits that was partially offset by a $3 million settlement related to tax litigation in Italy. The current year quarter also includes a benefit of $1 million due to the favorable resolution of a tax dispute in India and geographical mix. Adjusted ETR was 25.1 percent in the current quarter, compared to 21.0 percent in the prior year quarter.

Year-to-date net cash flow from operating activities was $46 million compared to $26 million in the prior year period. The change in net cash flow from operating activities was driven primarily by working capital changes and $5 million received from the favorable resolution of a tax dispute in India, partially offset by lower net income compared to the prior year period. Year-to-date free operating cash flow (FOCF) was $21 million

compared to negative $3 million in the prior year period. The increase in FOCF was driven primarily by working capital changes, $5 million received from the favorable resolution of a tax dispute in India and lower capital expenditures, partially offset by lower net income compared to the prior year period.

The Company paid $16 million in cash dividends to Kennametal shareholders during the quarter. The Company has a long history of consistently paying dividends to shareholders since its listing on the New York Stock Exchange in 1967.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 600 thousand shares of Kennametal common stock for $15 million under its current $200 million, three-year share repurchase program.

Outlook

The Company's expectations for the second quarter of fiscal 2025 and the full year are as follows:

Quarterly Outlook:



Sales expected to be $480 - $500 million; foreign exchange anticipated to be neutral compared to the second quarter of fiscal 2024

Adjusted ETR is expected to be approximately 27.5 percent Adjusted EPS is expected to be $0.20 - $0.30

Annual Outlook:



Sales expected to be $2.0 - $2.1 billion

Adjusted EPS is expected to be $1.30 - $1.70

At the midpoint, improved operating performance offset by higher ETR and currency headwinds

Pricing actions expected to cover raw material costs, wages and general inflation

Interest expense is expected to be approximately $27 million

Adjusted ETR is expected to be approximately 27.5 percent

Free operating cash flow of greater than 125 percent of adjusted net income

Primary working capital as a percent of sales at approximately 30 percent by fiscal year-end Capital spending expected to be approximately $110 million

The Company will provide more details regarding its Outlook during its quarterly earnings conference call.

Segment Results

Metal Cutting sales of $297 million decreased 4 percent from $308 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting an organic sales decline of 4 percent and an unfavorable currency exchange effect of 2 percent, partially offset by a favorable business days effect of 2 percent. Operating income was $24 million, or 8.0 percent margin, compared to $32 million, or 10.4 percent margin, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to lower sales and production volumes, higher wages and general inflation, and unfavorable foreign currency exchange of approximately $2 million. These factors were partially offset by lower raw material costs, incremental year-over-year restructuring savings of approximately $4 million, lower restructuring charges of approximately $2 million compared to the prior year quarter and pricing. Adjusted operating income was $24 million, or 8.2 percent margin, in the current quarter, compared to $35 million, or 11.2 percent margin, in the prior year quarter.

Infrastructure

sales of $185 million increased 0.4 percent from $184 million in the prior year quarter, driven by organic sales growth of 1 percent, partially offset by an unfavorable business days effect of 1 percent. Operating income was $13 million, or 6.9 percent margin, compared to $14

million, or 7.4 percent margin, in the prior year quarter. The decrease in operating income was primarily due to certain manufacturing costs, including temporary plant shutdowns for maintenance and process improvements, and higher wages and general inflation. These factors were partially offset by a net benefit of $4 million consisting of insurance recoveries of $5 million received during the quarter, offset by charges of $1 million related to the tornado that struck the Rogers, Arkansas facility late in fiscal 2024, the favorable timing of pricing compared to raw material costs, incremental year-over-year restructuring savings of approximately $1 million, lower restructuring charges of approximately $1 million compared to the prior year quarter and higher sales volumes. Adjusted operating income was $13 million, or 6.9 percent margin, in the current quarter, compared to $15 million, or 8.0 percent margin, in the prior year quarter.

Dividend Declared

Kennametal announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share. The dividend is payable on November 26, 2024 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 12, 2024.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its first quarter fiscal 2025 results on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast via real-time audio on Kennametal's investor relations website at - click "Event" (located in the blue Quarterly Earnings block).

This earnings release contains non-GAAP financial measures. Reconciliations and descriptions of all non-GAAP financial measures are set forth in the tables that follow.

