Dengue Claims 20 Lives In Sri Lanka
Date
11/6/2024 6:30:16 AM
(MENAFN- IANS) Colombo, Nov 6 (IANS) Dengue has claimed the lives of 20 people so far this year in Sri Lanka, according to the country's National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) on Wednesday.
The NDCU said that the fatality rate accounts for 0.05 per cent of the total cases, and 42,820 patients had been reported during the year.
The Western Province accounts for 42.6 per cent of cases, the Nothern Province 11.4 per cent of cases, and the Central Province 10.6 per cent of cases.
Over 88,000 dengue cases were reported with 57 fatalities in the South Asian country last year.
MENAFN06112024000231011071ID1108856404
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.