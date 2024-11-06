Outdoor Solar Furniture Market Expected To Reach USD 564.71 Mn By 2032, Growing CAGR At 15.47% From 2024-2032 | Introspective Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Outdoor Solar Furniture Size is Valued at USD 154.74 Million in 2023 and is Projected to Reach USD 564.71 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 15.47% From 2024-2032.

Introspective Market Research is excited to announce the launch of its latest publication, the "Outdoor Solar Furniture Market" report. This in-depth examination shows that the worldwide Outdoor Solar Furniture Market , valued at USD 154.74 Million in 2023, is anticipated to increase substantially and reach USD 564.71 Million by 2032. This strong growth translates to a solid compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.47% from 2024 to 2032.

Outdoor solar furniture is changing how individuals interact with outdoor environments through combining style with sustainability and practicality. These objects, frequently powered by their own solar panels, improve gardens, patios, parks, and public areas using alternative energy sources. This new type of furniture, which includes solar-powered benches for seating and charging devices, as well as illuminated tables for creating ambient evening light, fits well with the increasing consumer desire for eco-friendly options. With the increasing efficiency and affordability of solar technology, the range, standards, and availability of solar-powered outdoor furniture are growing.

The solar bench is one of the most popular varieties of outdoor solar furniture. Intended for parks, college campuses, and public areas, these benches have a two-fold function: they offer seating while also enabling users to charge their electronic devices by using USB or wireless ports that are fueled by built-in solar panels. Solar benches frequently include materials that can withstand different weather conditions, ensuring they are long-lasting in various environments. Some models provide data connectivity, enabling cities to monitor usage patterns, gather energy data, and track environmental factors, integrating these benches into the smart city infrastructure as well as a public amenity.

Solar panels are also a well-liked choice in this sector, particularly for residential and commercial purposes. These tables are equipped with solar panels that produce energy in the daytime and provide ambient lighting at night, often with color-changing LED options for users to personalize their outdoor setting. Similar to solar benches, certain solar tables also have the ability to charge devices, making them well-suited for cafes, restaurant patios, and hotel terraces, where patrons may prefer a convenient and eco-friendly option for powering their devices. The integrated lighting eliminates the necessity of outside lighting, decreasing energy usage and creating a pleasing atmosphere.

Prominent Drivers of the Outdoor Solar Furniture Market

Growing Demand for Sustainable and Eco-Friendly Products:



As environmental awareness rises globally, consumers and businesses are increasingly prioritizing eco-friendly solutions. Outdoor solar furniture harnesses renewable energy, reducing carbon emissions and dependence on traditional power sources. This sustainability focus appeals particularly to eco-conscious individuals and entities like parks, restaurants, and municipalities, where environmental impact is closely monitored. By integrating solar power into outdoor furniture, cities and commercial spaces can promote green initiatives while offering functionality, aligning with their sustainability goals and engaging environmentally conscious visitors.

Increasing Need for Off-Grid Power Solutions:



Outdoor solar furniture provides a practical off-grid power source, ideal for remote or urban areas with limited access to electrical infrastructure. These solar-powered furnishings enable users to charge devices or illuminate spaces without relying on the main grid, adding significant value to public parks, rural areas, and disaster-prone regions where consistent power may be unavailable. This off-grid capability not only enhances convenience and safety for users but also supports cost savings on power infrastructure development, which can be particularly advantageous for budget-conscious municipalities and private organizations.

Rising Adoption of Smart City Initiatives:



The global shift towards smart cities is driving the demand for connected, tech-enabled infrastructure, and solar furniture aligns well with these efforts. By integrating solar-powered furniture equipped with Wi-Fi, charging ports, and lighting, cities can enhance urban living experiences and meet the modern demands of digital connectivity. This type of infrastructure allows for a functional, aesthetic, and green addition to urban spaces while also catering to the needs of residents and tourists. The inclusion of solar-powered features in public seating and tables provides sustainable, multi-functional utility aligned with smart city objectives.

How can outdoor solar furniture help reduce energy consumption in residential and commercial spaces?

The market for outdoor solar furniture presents significant opportunities, driven by increasing environmental consciousness and the rising need for sustainable energy solutions. Through the integration of solar energy with outdoor furniture, this industry can decrease dependence on conventional power sources, appealing to environmentally conscious consumers seeking sustainable options. Solar furniture items like solar benches, tables, and umbrellas incorporate solar panels to harness sunlight, converting it into electrical energy to charge devices or illuminate with LED lights. This not only improves user comfort in both public and private areas, but also promotes sustainable urban development through offering clean energy options for parks, beaches, campuses, and city streets. Manufacturers can enhance durability and sustainability of their products by utilizing strong materials and efficient solar technology for better performance in tough outdoor environments. Moreover, improvements in solar technology, such as more efficient panels and battery storage, can enhance the functionality and efficiency of solar furniture, appealing to a wide range of customers from homeowners to urban planners.

Manufacturers have a chance to capitalize by tackling important issues like weather resistance and longevity. By utilizing materials that can endure exposure to the environment, businesses can guarantee customers of extended usage, ultimately boosting the value of the product and enhancing the brand's image. Additionally, collaborations with environmental organizations and local governments could be advantageous for both parties, as they frequently aim to enhance sustainability in communal areas. Incorporating solar-powered furniture into "smart city" projects that promote the use of renewable energy could also be a profitable option. Solar furniture could play a crucial role in creating eco-friendly urban landscapes as cities increasingly prioritize sustainable infrastructure. With the ongoing decrease in solar technology costs, companies now have an opportunity to offer solar furniture at an affordable price to a broader range of consumers, thus enabling more people to access sustainable energy. The convergence of market demand, technological progress, and environmental advantages places outdoor solar furniture as a promising option.

How can manufacturers reduce the high initial cost of solar furniture to make it more accessible to a broader consumer base?

The outdoor solar furniture market, while promising, faces a few challenges that can hinder growth and widespread adoption. One of the primary issues is the high initial cost of solar furniture, largely due to the expense of solar panels and battery storage systems. This can make solar furniture less accessible for price-sensitive consumers, limiting its reach primarily to high-end markets or government-funded public spaces. Reducing these costs to appeal to a broader demographic remains a significant hurdle.

Another challenge lies in durability and weather resistance. Since solar furniture is primarily used outdoors, it must withstand exposure to a variety of weather conditions, including rain, snow, and intense sunlight, which can affect both the structure and the solar panels. Ensuring that these products maintain functionality and appearance over time can be difficult, especially in regions with extreme climates. Any deterioration in solar panels can reduce energy efficiency, negatively impacting user experience and satisfaction.

Efficiency and energy storage pose additional challenges. Solar panels can only generate power when exposed to sunlight, and even then, energy production depends heavily on sunlight intensity. In regions with frequent cloudy days or limited sunlight, solar furniture may not perform optimally, and customers could experience inconvenience when charging devices or using features that rely on solar power. Improving the energy storage capacity of solar furniture to cover longer periods without sunlight would require advancements in battery technology, which currently remains costly.

Furthermore, maintenance and repair are important considerations. Solar furniture typically involves a combination of electronic and structural components, making repairs potentially more complex and expensive than traditional outdoor furniture. Maintaining battery health and cleaning the solar panels regularly is essential for optimal performance, yet this can be an inconvenience for users and municipalities managing public spaces.

Awareness and adoption barriers also affect market growth. While there is a growing trend towards eco-friendly products, the general public and some organizations may still be unaware of the benefits of solar furniture or may doubt its reliability. Educating consumers about the long-term benefits and cost savings of solar furniture remains a challenge for manufacturers and marketers. Overcoming these barriers will require a concerted effort from industry players to invest in cost-effective solutions, educate potential customers, and work on technological advancements that improve durability and efficiency, ensuring that outdoor solar furniture becomes a viable and appealing choice for a wider audience.

Key Manufacturers

Market key players and organizations within a specific industry or market that significantly influence its dynamics. Identifying these key players is essential for understanding competitive positioning, market trends, and strategic opportunities.



Foshan Nanhai Guose Intelligent Facilities

Strawberry Energy

InfraMarks

Weiyin Intelligent Technology

Sunbolt

EnerFusion Inc

EnGoPlanet

Metsolar

Include Ltd

iSun Energy

Lightinus

MAIORI

Zano

SunVilla Corporation

Synergy

The Solar Range

Velopa SEEDiA and Others Key Player



Recent Development

In July 2023, SunVilla Corporation, a leading provider of premium patio furniture and innovative outdoor solutions, is proud to launch Suntek Technology and the Solar Powered Smart Yard. Making its U.S. debut at Casual Market in Atlanta – the North American show dedicated to the casual and outdoor furnishings industry – this groundbreaking "smart yard" aims to revolutionize outdoor living by creating a connected ecosystem controlled by the Suntek Smart Link app. Highlights of the collection include smart umbrellas, pergolas, gazebos, enclosed outdoor rooms, and outdoor power equipment – including a next-generation robotic mower – as well as supporting next-generation batteries to intelligently power the entire backyard.

In May 2023, Signify the world leader in lighting, announced the launch of its first-ever 'Philips Solar Light Hub' in India, an exclusive retail store aimed to encourage wider use of solar lighting products. With an endeavor to offer customers an interactive space to explore solar lighting applications and showcase its comprehensive range of products, the store will cater to various user segments, from home and garden to industrial and street lighting applications.

The flagship store located in Noida, spans over 600 sq ft and will offer customers a wide range of solar lighting products for their selection and specific usage. With over 100 solar lighting products on display, customers can experience first-hand an impressive range of solar lighting solutions that are easy to install, sustainable, low- maintenance and offer energy and cost savings over long term.

Key Segments of Market Report

By Type:

Solar tables are gaining more recognition for their useful advantages and inventive style. These tables have built-in solar panels that double as a surface for different activities and can also charge electronic devices. The dual functionality of solar tables makes them especially appealing in urban areas and public spaces that are often frequented by people. These outdoor furniture pieces meet the increasing demand for charging stations in busy public places like parks, plazas, and transport hubs by providing a power source along with a regular table surface. Incorporating technology into regular furniture not only improves user experiences, but also fits in with larger trends towards intelligent, interconnected city structures.

The increasing demand for solar tables can be attributed to their alignment with sustainability objectives and the growing focus on renewable energy alternatives. By aiming to decrease their carbon footprint and embrace eco-friendly practices, cities and public areas demonstrate a tangible dedication to these goals through the use of solar tables. Placing them in busy locations not only benefits users physically, but also showcases a commitment to the environment. Solar tables have become popular in the outdoor solar furniture market due to their capacity to cut energy expenses and decrease dependency on traditional power sources.

By Application:

The increasing popularity of incorporating outdoor solar furniture in residential spaces mirrors a larger movement towards sustainable lifestyles. More and more homeowners are attracted to solar tables and benches because they serve two purposes: creating a stylish outdoor area and utilizing solar power for various needs. These furniture items elevate the visual attractiveness of gardens, patios, and outdoor spaces, providing functions such as built-in charging ports and LED lights. Their attractiveness comes from their capability to effortlessly merge with home surroundings while offering practical advantages, like decreased energy expenses and less harm to the environment. With a growing focus on environmentally friendly habits, the popularity of solar-powered outdoor furniture in residential settings is increasing, leading to growth in this market.

Businesses are incorporating outdoor solar furniture into their sustainability initiatives. Businesses, ranging from office parks to shopping centers, are integrating solar-powered tables and benches into their outdoor areas to improve the space and offer benefits to customers and staff, all while cutting down on energy usage. Incorporating solar technology into business settings not only supports CSR objectives but also brings benefits like reducing costs and drawing in environmentally aware customers. As companies aim to stand out with sustainable practices and enhance their environmental impact, the interest in trendy and practical solar-powered outdoor furniture is on the rise, demonstrating a larger dedication to renewable energy and environmental responsibility in the business industry.

By Region

The outdoor solar furniture market in the Asia-Pacific region is quickly growing in importance due to rapid urbanization and an increase in disposable incomes. With the expansion of urban areas in China, Japan, and South Korea, there is a growing need for creative and environmentally friendly solutions to meet the demands of sustainable living. Government actions in China, including subsidies and incentives for renewable energy technologies, are greatly increasing the demand for solar-powered outdoor products. These efforts help to decrease the cost of solar furniture and promote its use to reduce carbon emissions and support green technology in the country. Japan and South Korea are also seeing the same patterns, as consumers and businesses are placing more importance on eco-friendly products that promote energy efficiency and sustainability objectives.

Apart from the main markets mentioned, the growth of the outdoor solar furniture market in the Asia-Pacific region is also being fueled by the increasing middle class in India and the growing environmental consciousness in Southeast Asian countries. With increasing disposable incomes, people are increasingly choosing high-quality, sustainable outdoor products that improve living spaces and reduce environmental harm. The varied weather patterns in the area, from sunny tropical regions to moderate zones, also encourage the utilization of solar-powered furniture. These elements, along with the spacious outdoor areas in the area, form a conducive setting for implementing solar furniture solutions. Therefore, the Asia-Pacific market will experience substantial growth due to government backing and growing consumer interest in sustainable living choices.

Comprehensive Offerings:



Historical Market Size and Competitive Analysis (2017–2023): Detailed assessment of market size and competitive landscape over the past years.

Historical Pricing Trends and Regional Price Curve (2017–2023): Analysis of historical pricing data and price trends across different regions.

Market Size, Share, and Forecast by Segment (2024–2032): Projections and detailed insights into market size, share, and future growth by segment.

Market Dynamics: In-depth analysis of growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends, with a focus on regional variations.



Market Trend Analysis: Evaluation of emerging trends that are shaping the market landscape.



Import and Export Analysis: Examination of trade patterns and their impact on market dynamics.



Market Segmentation: Comprehensive analysis of market segments and sub-segments, with a regional breakdown.



Competitive Landscape: Strategic profiles of key players across regions, including competitive benchmarking.



PESTLE Analysis: Evaluation of the market through Political, Economic, Social, Technological, Legal, and Environmental factors.



PORTER's Five Forces Analysis: Assessment of competitive forces influencing the market.



Industry Value Chain Analysis: Examination of the value chain to identify key stages and contributors.



Legal and Regulatory Environment by Region: Analysis of the legal landscape and its implications for business operations.



Strategic Opportunities and SWOT Analysis: Identification of lucrative business opportunities, coupled with a SWOT analysis. Conclusion and Strategic Recommendations: Final insights and actionable recommendations for stakeholders.

Introspective Market Research is a premier global market research firm, leveraging big data and advanced analytics to provide strategic insights and consulting solutions that empower clients to anticipate future market dynamics. Our team of experts at IMR enables businesses to gain a comprehensive understanding of historical and current market trends, offering a clear vision for future developments.

Our strong professional network with industry-leading companies grants us access to critical market data, ensuring the generation of precise research data tables and the highest level of accuracy in market forecasting. Under the leadership of CEO Mrs. Swati Kalagate, who fosters a culture of excellence, we are committed to delivering high-quality data and supporting our clients in achieving their business goals.

The insights in our reports are derived from primary interviews with key executives of top companies in the relevant sectors. Our robust secondary data collection process includes extensive online and offline research, coupled with in-depth discussions with knowledgeable industry professionals and analysts.

