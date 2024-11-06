(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Nov. 06, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Data Center Liquid Cooling Market: Focus on Product, Application, and Country - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Asia-Pacific data center liquid cooling market (excluding China), valued at $873.3 million in 2023, is expected to reach $9.70 billion by 2033, exhibiting a robust CAGR of 27.23% during the forecast period 2023-2033.
The expansion of the APAC data center liquid cooling industry is significantly influenced by the emergence of cutting-edge technologies and the growing demand for energy-efficient cooling solutions. Several key drivers are contributing to this market's expansion, including the increasing need for cooling solutions that are both energy-efficient and space-saving. Moreover, the pursuit of lower operating costs and enhanced overclocking capabilities is propelling the adoption of liquid cooling solutions in data centers.
The introduction of emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and blockchain, along with the evolving landscape of high-density computing, presents significant opportunities for manufacturers in the APAC data center liquid cooling sector. Liquid cooling technologies offer a pathway to achieve higher processing density within the same physical space by effectively dissipating heat, allowing data centers to maximize their processing power without the need for extensive changes to their physical infrastructure.
Market Introduction
The growing need for energy-efficient cooling solutions in response to the region's expanding digital infrastructure is driving the robust expansion of the Asia-Pacific (APAC) data center liquid cooling market. With the advent of cloud computing, IoT, AI, and 5G technologies, data creation is increasing and conventional air conditioning techniques are finding it harder to manage the heat produced by high-density data centers. The use of liquid cooling, which is well-known for its exceptional efficiency, is growing in popularity since it may dramatically cut operating costs, enhance performance, and consume less energy.
Key players in this market include China, India, Japan, and South Korea; these nations are propelled by the country's rapid digitalization, the emergence of hyperscale data centers, and government programs supporting green technology. Immersion cooling and direct-to-chip cooling are two examples of liquid cooling methods that provide enhanced thermal management, making them essential for maintaining server performance and sustainability.
As liquid cooling technologies help lower carbon footprints and energy consumption, environmental restrictions and sustainability goals in the APAC area are further driving the adoption of these solutions. The APAC data center liquid cooling market is expected to increase significantly as a result of ongoing expenditures in data center infrastructure and an increasing emphasis on energy efficiency. This market is essential to the region's aspirations to undergo a digital transformation.
Market Segmentation
Segmentation by End Use Industry
IT and Telecom Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) Government and Public Sector Healthcare Manufacturing Retail Others
Segmentation by Data Center Type
Hyperscale Data Center Enterprise Data Center Colocation Data Center Others
Segmentation by Country
Japan India Australia Singapore South Korea Rest-of-Asia-Pacific
Competitive Strategy:
Key players in the Asia-Pacific data center liquid cooling market analyzed and profiled in the study involve liquid cooling providers, including market segments covered by distinct product kinds, applications served, and regional presence, as well as the influence of important market tactics employed.
Moreover, a detailed competitive benchmarking of the players operating in the APAC data center liquid cooling market has been done to help the reader understand how players stack against each other, presenting a clear market landscape. Additionally, comprehensive competitive strategies such as partnerships, agreements, and collaborations will aid the reader in understanding the untapped revenue pockets in the market.
Key Players in the Asia-Pacific Data Center Liquid Cooling Market include:
PEZY Computing Inc. Firmus Technologies Pty Ltd Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology Co., Ltd
Case Study Analysis:
Comparative Analysis of Air-Cooled and Liquid-Cooled Systems in High-Capacity Data Centers Capital Expense Comparison - Facility and IT Load for Both Air-Cooled and Liquid-Cooled Data Center Optimizing Data Center Efficiency, Strategy with AMD EPYC Processors, and Immersion Cooling Colovore Implements Liquid Cooling Solution, Offering Rack Capacities of up to 50 kW PeaSoup's Sustainable Data Center Solution
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 79
| Forecast Period
| 2023 - 2033
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
| $873.3 Million
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033
| $9709 Million
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 27.2%
| Regions Covered
| Asia Pacific
Key Topics Covered:
1 Market: Industry Outlook
1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment
1.1.2 Efficient Cooling Systems
1.1.3 Renewable Energy for Data Centers
1.1.4 Increased Data Requirements
1.1.4.1 Increasing Rack Power Density - New Data Center Reality
1.1.4.2 5G Services to Drive Exponential Growth in Data Centers
1.1.5 Surge in Investments toward Data Center Cooling Innovations
1.1.6 Data Center Power Consumption Scenario
1.2 Supply Chain Overview
1.3 Market Dynamics: Overview
1.3.1 Market Drivers
1.3.1.1 Increasing Data Center Spending
1.3.1.2 Growing Need for Hyperscale Data Centers
1.3.1.3 Reduction in Operational Costs
1.3.2 Market Restraints
1.3.2.1 High Investment Costs
1.3.2.2 Alternative Technologies Existing in the Market
1.3.3 Market Opportunities
1.3.3.1 Retrofitting Opportunities
1.3.3.2 Growth in Penetration Rate of Internet and Cloud Services
1.4 Data Center Dielectric Fluid Market Outlook
1.4.1 Selection Criteria for Dielectric Fluid for Data Center Immersion Cooling
1.4.2 Comparative Analysis for Different Liquid Cooling Technologies
1.4.3 Comparative Analysis for Dielectric Fluids
1.4.3.1 Rising Dielectric Fluid Usage Amid the Emergence of Liquid Cooling Trends
1.4.3.1.1 Comparison between Air and Liquid Cooling Technology
1.4.3.1.2 Green Innovation in Dielectric Fluids: Plant-Based Cooling Solutions for Data Centers and Crypto Mining Facilities
1.5 Data Center Liquid Cooling- Caselets
1.5.1 Case Study 1: Comparative Analysis of Air-Cooled and Liquid-Cooled Systems in High-Capacity Data Centers
1.5.2 Case Study 2: Capital Expense Comparison - Facility and IT Load for Both Air-Cooled and Liquid-Cooled Data Center
1.5.3 Case Study 3: Optimizing Data Center Efficiency, Strategy with AMD EPYC Processors, and Immersion Cooling
1.5.4 Case Study 4: Colovore Implements Liquid Cooling Solution, Offering Rack Capacities of up to 50 kW
1.5.5 Case Study 5: PeaSoup's Sustainable Data Center Solution
2 Regions
2.1 Regional Summary
2.2 Asia-Pacific
2.3 China
3 Markets-- Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles
3.1 Strategic Initiatives, 2020-2023
3.2 Market Share
3.3 Company Profiles
PEZY Computing Inc. Firmus Technologies Pty Ltd Shenzhen MicroBT Electronics Technology Co., Ltd
