A Game-Changer For Writers: Write Or Flight Set To Become A Modern Classic In Overcoming Procrastination

Write or Flight: The Writer's Guide to Ending Procrastination, Building a Consistent Writing Practice, and Finally Completing Your (Hardcover)

Author of Write or Flight, Len Sone

After Procrastinating for 10 Years, Len Sone Releases a Self-Help Book that Empowers Writers to Cultivate Consistency and Achieve Their Authorship Dreams

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / --

In a world filled with distractions, Write or Flight: The Writer's Guide to Ending Procrastination, Building a Consistent Writing Practice, and Finally Completing Your Book (ISBN: ‎979-8335280402) emerges as a beacon for writers seeking to conquer procrastination and finally complete their books. Author Len Sone, who struggled with procrastination for a decade before finally publishing her first book, combines her personal journey with practical advice in this powerful guide, aimed at anxious writers yearning to finish their books.

Write or Flight addresses the internal battles that procrastinating writers face- such as self-abandonment, shame, intellectual bullies, and writing the wrong book, and serves as a catalyst to establishing a consistent writing practice. This transformative book not only serves as a guide for overcoming procrastination, but also as a new pathway for embracing and integrating the harder truths about writing a book, which are frequently glossed over by many overly positive and surface-level writing resources.

Packed with raw insights on writers' true reasons for writing books and common misconceptions about writing, Write or Flight helps readers navigate their anxiety and personal writing challenges.“Your book has to become your priority,” says Len Sone.“Writing a book is a serious commitment. We need to stop treating our books like some insignificant cutesy little hobby. Our books deserve dedicated writers.”

The book features a unique blend of heartfelt psychological insights and practical guidance, making it a definitive resource for all procrastinating writers.

Write or Flight is now available for purchase in various formats on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Books-A-Million. Discover how to conquer your writing fears and start your journey toward completion and fulfillment.

