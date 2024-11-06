Hdata And The California Water Association Partner To Make Data Accessible And Apply AI To Water Utility Proceedings

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) New collaboration will allow water utilities to research, analyze, and make decisions on critical regulatory information, using data, AI, and automation.

- Jennifer Capitolo, Executive Director at the CWABIRMINGHAM, AL, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The California Water Association (CWA), a leader for regulated water utilities, and HData , a company using AI and to help the U.S. utility industry file, research, analyze, and make decisions using regulatory data, have partnered to provide a solution that will ease regulatory research and filings for CWA members.CWA represents 89 investor-owned water utilities, serving over 6 million Californians. This new partnership will help CWA members more effectively track and manage vital regulatory proceedings before the California Public Utilities Commission (CPUC). HData's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) platform is designed to streamline this, helping users comb through thousands of dockets in seconds so they can better understand the regulatory actions that have been taken, why specific decisions were made, and what the outcomes were. The HData Platform enables regulatory professionals to move forward in an educated and efficient manner, making decisions that are more likely to meet strategic goals. Through the partnership, CWA members will be granted direct access to the HData Platform, supplying them with every document filed on the California Public Utilities Commission's (CPUC) dockets, and sophisticated search and generative AI tools designed to deliver insights and answers.“CWA members are eager to adopt emerging information technologies that will provide advanced analytics and insights for their work and operations. By partnering with HData, our members will be empowered with the tools they need to more efficiently address regulations and rulings that directly impact customers,” said Jennifer Capitolo, Executive Director at the CWA.CWA members will also have access to a comprehensive private upload capability alongside CPUC information, allowing for efficient data analysis and proposal tracking of drafts, as well as final filings. The goal is to help members develop proposals that benefit their organizations and customers while ensuring they are backed by informed decision-making."This partnership with California Water Association marks a major milestone for us as our first collaboration with a water utility trade association," said Hudson Hollister, CEO and Co-Founder at HData. "We're not supporting just one organization; we're paving the way for an entire industry to modernize and become more effective in its regulatory efforts. By making it easier for utilities, regulators, and intervenors to access and understand the context of their decisions, we're facilitating smarter, faster decisions that lead to better outcomes."To learn more about this partnership and how HData can make regulatory work easy, visit hdata.About HDataHData is an all-in-one regulatory solution that combines data, AI, and automation to power compliance, analytics, and intelligence capabilities that make energy professionals' work far easier to do. Whether filing compliance reports, analyzing a peer group, or deciding on rate case testimony, HData eliminates hours of manual labor and eases collaboration, empowering crucial decision making in a transitioning energy industry. Over 40 leading energy companies and state governments use HData to file, research, analyze, and decide, using millions of regulatory data points and documents. Visit to learn more.About California Water AssociationThe California Water Association (CWA) represents 89 private regulated water utilities throughout California, providing safe, reliable water to over 6 million customers. To learn more visit .

Amy Winner

HData

...

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

HData: empowering regulatory professionals to file, research, analyze, and decide, easily.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.