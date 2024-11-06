Public Safety Drones Market Update 2024 : Projected To Exhibit USD 3.7 Billion Revenue By 2032, Claims AMR

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Public Safety Drones - By mode of operation, the autonomous segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in the near future.

- Allied Market ResearchWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 6, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Public Safety Drones Market by Application (Search & Rescue, Firefighting, Law Enforcement, and Others), Drone Type (Fixed Wing, Multirotor, and Hybrid), and Mode of Operation (Autonomous and Non-autonomous): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2023–2032".According to the report, the global public safety drones industry size generated $1.1 billion in 2022 and is anticipated to generate $3.7 billion by 2032, witnessing a CAGR of 13.1% from 2023 to 2032.Prime determinants of growthThe growth of the global public safety drones market is driven by factors such as rise in awareness of capabilities and benefits of public safety drones, increase in need for streamlined operations, and government investments in R&D. However, stringent regulatory compliance and certification requirements as well as budgetary constraints hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, increase in emphasis on sustainability coupled with rise in environmental awareness and technological advancements are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the public safety drones market during the forecast period.(We are providing public safety drones industry report as per your research requirement, including the Latest Industry Insight's Evolution, Potential and Russia-Ukraine War Impact Analysis)Download Sample Pages -Segments CoveredApplication, Drone Type. Mode of Operation, and Region.DriversRise in awareness of the capabilities and benefits of public safety dronesIncrease in need for streamlined operationsGovernment investments in R&DOpportunitiesGrowing emphasis on sustainability and environmental awarenessTechnological advancementsRestraintsRegulatory compliance and certification requirementsBudgetary constraintsImpact of Russia-Ukraine War ScenarioOn February 24, 2022, Russia initiated an invasion of Ukraine, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war. The geopolitical situation is expected to negatively impact the production and availability of drones due to disruptions in the manufacturing and supply chain of drone components. Economic challenges stemming from the conflict could result in financial constraints for public safety agencies.Stricter regulations on drone usage may be imposed in sensitive areas due to increased geopolitical tensions. During geopolitical unrest, the demand for advanced surveillance and security measures rises, which is expected to drive the growth of the market.The law enforcement segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.Depending on application, the law enforcement segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than one-third of the global public safety drones market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is majorly attributed to surge in adoption of drones by law enforcement agencies, which is facilitated by favorable regulations and guidelines governing their use in public safety applications. Moreover, the search & rescue segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 14.2% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in demand for drones equipped with thermal cameras, which detect heat signatures, aiding in the identification of individuals in search & rescue operations.The multirotor segment to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period.On the basis of drone type, the multirotor segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global public safety drones market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to surge in development of specialized tactical multirotor drones for police and other public safety operators. However, the hybrid segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in demand for hybrid drones in inspecting critical infrastructure, such as power lines or pipelines during search and rescue missions.Interested to Procure the Research Report? Inquire Before Buying -The non-autonomous segment to maintain its lead position during the forecast periodBy mode of operation, the non-autonomous segment accounted for the largest share in 2022, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global public safety drones market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to advancements in drone design, sensor capabilities, and communication systems. However, the autonomous segment is projected to attain the highest CAGR of 13.8% from 2023 to 2032, owing to increase in demand for drones that can be used with minimal human intervention, enabling public safety agencies to focus on data analysis and informed decision-making.North America to maintain its dominance by 2032Region wise, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2022, accounting more than two-fifths of the public safety drones market revenue, and is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period, as there is an increase in adoption of drone by law enforcement and other public safety agencies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 14.6% from 2023 to 2032, owing to rise in the adoption of drones by law enforcement departments in various countries for surveillance, crowd monitoring, and various other public safety reasons.Key Highlights of the Report:The market study on public safety drones includes over 15 countries, conducting a segment analysis for each country in terms of value ($ million) over the projected period of 2022-2032.Integrating high-quality data, professional insights, and critical independent perspectives, the study adopts a research approach aimed at providing a comprehensive and balanced view of global markets. The goal is to assist stakeholders in making well-informed decisions to achieve their ambitious growth objectives.The research involved a thorough review of over 3,700 product literature, annual reports, industry statements, and comparable materials from major industry participants. This extensive review enhances understanding and insight into the market dynamics.Recent Developments in the Public Safety Drones Industry:In September 2023, Skydio introduced its latest enterprise drone, the Skydio X10, designed to serve diverse industries such as defense, energy, public safety, transportation, construction, and communication.In October 2023, Hoverfly Technologies announced a strategic partnership with Serverli, a leading provider of security services, aiming to enhance public safety through the implementation of tethered drone technology.In March 2023, Draganfly, Inc. collaborated with Lufthansa Industry Solutions in a partnership aimed at providing drone solutions to enhance safety and precision in marine search and rescue missions, as well as mapping operations.In November 2023, BRINC DRONES INC, a U.S.-based developer and manufacturer of technology for public safety, secured a contract to deliver its flagship drone model, LEMUR 2, to U.S. public safety agencies. These drones are deployed to de-escalate dangerous situations, aid in search and rescue missions, and enhance first responder safety.In November 2022, Draganfly Inc. received a contract from PromoDrone, a San Diego-based digital display drone company, to provide public safety drone technology for emergency management.In May 2022, Skydio, a U.S. drone manufacturer specializing in autonomous flight, partnered with Axon, a public safety technology company, to empower public safety agencies. This integration enhances situational awareness for public safety applications, contributing to the safety of first responders and community service. The partnership underscores the growing importance of drones as a critical tool in public safety.Procure Complete Research Report (PDF with Qualitative and Quotative Data, Insights, Statistics, Tables, Charts, Figures) -Leading Market Players: -Skydio, Inc.DJIParrot Drone SASTeledyne Technologies IncorporatedDraganfly, Inc.YuneecAutel RoboticsHoverfly TechnologiesTekeverBRINC DRONES, Inc.The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global public safety drones market. These players have adopted various strategies such contract, partnership, and product launch to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, developments, and product portfolios of every market player.Similar Reports We Have on Aerospace and Defence Industry:Drone Communication MarketDirected Energy Weapons MarketDrone Camera Market

