EU Chief Warmly Congratulates Trump

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- The European Union congratulated Donald on his victory in the US presidential on Wednesday.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said in a statement that she "warmly congratulates" Trump on his election as President of the United States, noting that she "looks forward to working with President Trump again to advance a strong transatlantic agenda."

Von der Leyen added that the European Union and the United States were more than just allies, as both sides are bound by a true partnership between their peoples.

She emphasized, "This bond runs deep, rooted in our shared history, commitment to freedom and democracy, and common goals of security and opportunity for all."

EU Chief called for continued cooperation to build a transatlantic partnership that delivers benefits to citizens on both sides, especially since "millions of jobs and billions in trade and investment on each side of the Atlantic depend on the dynamism and stability of our economic relationship."

Separately, EU Parliament President Roberta Metsola congratulated Trump on his electoral victory stating, "Europe was ready to cooperate as we address unprecedented geopolitical challenges, to keep the transatlantic bond strong, rooted in shared values of freedom, human rights, democracy, and open markets" between the EU and the United States.

EU Council President Charles Michel also congratulated President-elect Trump, stating that the EU looks forward to continuing constructive cooperation with the United States. He added that the EU would pursue its course in line with the strategic agenda as a strong, united, competitive and sovereign partner while defending the rules-based multilateral system.

Earlier, Trump announced his victory at the US Presidential elections despite Democrat nominee Kamala Harris yet conceding defeat. (end)

arn













MENAFN06112024000071011013ID1108856306