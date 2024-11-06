Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulate Moldovan Pres. For 2Nd Term
KUWAIT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the crown prince sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on Wednesday sent a congratulatory cable to President of Moldova Maia Sandu on her re-election for second presidency term.
In the cable, His Highness the Crown Prince wished Sandu success and long lasting health, and Moldova further progress and prosperity. (end)
