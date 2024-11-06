Kuwait Amir Congratulate Moldovan Pres. For 2Nd Term

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- the Amir Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber on Wednesday sent a congratulatory cable to President of Moldova Maia Sandu on her re-election for second presidency term. In the cable, His Highness the Amir wished Sandu success and long lasting health, and Moldova further progress and prosperity. (end) seo

