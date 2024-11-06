Kuwait PM Congratulate Moldovan Pres. For 2Nd Term
Date
11/6/2024 5:18:05 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Wednesday sent a congratulatory cable to President of Moldova Maia Sandu on her re-election for second presidency term. (end)
seo
MENAFN06112024000071011013ID1108856303
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.