Kuwait PM Congratulate Moldovan Pres. For 2Nd Term


11/6/2024 5:18:05 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah on Wednesday sent a congratulatory cable to President of Moldova Maia Sandu on her re-election for second presidency term. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

