Kuwait PM Congratulate Moldovan Pres. For 2Nd Term

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- the Prime Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad on Wednesday sent a congratulatory cable to President of Moldova Maia Sandu on her re-election for second presidency term. (end) seo

