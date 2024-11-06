Jaypee Greens Greater Noida Invites Golfers To Spectacular Night Golf Festival This November

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Greater Noida, 6th October 2024: Jaypee Greens Course, Greater Noida, is thrilled to announce the Night Golf Festival, a three-day extravaganza from November 5th to 7th, 2024, which will be inaugurated by legend Kapil Dev. The event will see 350 golfers playing in the enchanting atmosphere of India's first Greg Norman-designed championship golf course.



With a rustic theme, the festival promises an exciting blend of golf, live entertainment, shopping, food, and fun, offering a complete experience for both residents and visitors. In addition to thrilling rounds of golf, the festival will feature live music by Bollywood and English retro performers, shopping stalls for golf apparel and lifestyle products, and a display by the Liv & Learn Foundation (NGO). Attendees can enjoy delicious food and beverages at various counters and relax at Boomerang - the clubhouse, which provides an ideal setting for unwinding with friends and family. The event also includes fun games and a Golf Clinic for kids aged between 5 and 15 years.



Ms. Manju Sharma Ji, Managing Director at Jaypee Hotels Ltd shared her excitement: "The Night Golf Festival is an exciting opportunity to showcase Jaypee Greens as a premier destination for golf enthusiasts and families alike. It's about creating a unique experience where our community can come together, enjoy the sport they love, and have a great time with family and friends. We're proud to offer an event that blends the best of sport, entertainment, and lifestyle in a stunning environment."



Jaypee Greens Golf Course's world-class facilities and serene surroundings have made it not only a golfer's paradise but also a preferred location for business meetings. The Night Golf Festival reflects the commitment to offering extraordinary events that cater to its community's diverse interests, blending sport with leisure in a relaxed and luxurious setting.



About Jaypee Golf Course:



Operational since March 2001, Jaypee Greens Golf Course, Greater Noida is the first Greg Norman designed golf course in India. The course is an 18-hole championship layout, designed with the firm belief of setting new standards for golf championships in India. The course landscaping includes considerable planting of open and closed woodlands, understory scrublands, wetlands and wild-grassed areas. The principle behind this Greater Noida golf course landscape is to create a naturalised and private space, free from the heat, dust and hustle- bustle of the cities. The Golf Course has been awarded with Hall of Fame Award as the Best Tourism Friendly Golf Course (2009-10, 2014-15, 2015-16, 2016-17, 2017-18) at National Tourism Awards by Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. Boomerang - the clubhouse makes it an ideal place to unwind with friends and family. The serene surroundings and unobtrusive services also make it a preferred location for business meetings.

