So-Young To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 20, 2024

BEIJING, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- So-Young International Inc. (NASDAQ: SY ) ("So-Young" or the "Company"), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced that it will report its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, before U.S. markets open on November 20, 2024.
So-Young's management will hold an earnings conference call on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:
|
International:
|
+1-412-902-4272
|
China:
|
4001-201203
|
US:
|
+1-888-346-8982
|
Hong Kong:
|
+852-301-84992
|
Passcode:
|
So-Young International Inc.
A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through 23:59 U.S. Eastern Time, November 27, 2024. The dial-in details are:
|
International:
|
+1-412-317-0088
|
US:
|
+1-877-344-7529
|
Passcode:
|
2642052
Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at .
About So-Young International Inc.
So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY ) is the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry. The Company presents users with reliable information through offering high quality and trustworthy content together with a multitude of social functions on its platform, as well as by curating medical aesthetic service providers that are carefully selected and vetted. Leveraging So-Young's strong brand image, extensive audience reach, trust from its users, highly engaging social community and data insights, the Company is well-positioned to expand both along the medical aesthetic industry value chain and into the massive, fast-growing consumption healthcare service market.
For more information, please contact:
So-Young
Investor Relations
Ms. Mona Qiao
Phone: +86-10-8790-2012
E-mail: [email protected]
Christensen
In China
Ms. Dee Wang
Phone: +86-10-5900-1548
E-mail: [email protected]
In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]
