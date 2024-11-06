So-Young To Report Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results On November 20, 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BEIJING, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- So-Young International (NASDAQ: SY ) ("So-Young" or the "Company"), the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry, today announced that it will report its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, before U.S. markets open on November 20, 2024. So-Young's management will hold an call on Wednesday, November 20, 2024, at 7:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on the same day, Beijing/Hong Kong Time). Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International: +1-412-902-4272 China:

4001-201203 US: +1-888-346-8982 Hong Kong:

+852-301-84992 Passcode: So-Young International Inc.

A telephone replay will be available two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through 23:59 U.S. Eastern Time, November 27, 2024. The dial-in details are:

International: +1-412-317-0088 US: +1-877-344-7529 Passcode: 2642052

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of this conference call will be available at .

About So-Young International Inc.

So-Young International Inc. (Nasdaq: SY ) is the largest and most vibrant social community in China for consumers, professionals and service providers in the medical aesthetics industry. The Company presents users with reliable information through offering high quality and trustworthy content together with a multitude of social functions on its platform, as well as by curating medical aesthetic service providers that are carefully selected and vetted. Leveraging So-Young's strong brand image, extensive audience reach, trust from its users, highly engaging social community and data insights, the Company is well-positioned to expand both along the medical aesthetic industry value chain and into the massive, fast-growing consumption healthcare service market.

For more information, please contact:

So-Young

Investor Relations

Ms. Mona Qiao

Phone: +86-10-8790-2012

E-mail: [email protected]

Christensen

In China

Ms. Dee Wang

Phone: +86-10-5900-1548

E-mail: [email protected]



In US

Ms. Linda Bergkamp

Phone: +1-480-614-3004

Email: [email protected]



SOURCE So-Young International Inc.

