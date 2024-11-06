Dingdong (Cayman) Limited Announces Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SHANGHAI, Nov. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dingdong (Cayman) Limited ("Dingdong" or the "Company") (NYSE: DDL ), a leading fresh grocery company in China, with advanced capabilities, today announced its unaudited results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Third Quarter 2024 Highlights:

GMV for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 28.3% year over year to RMB7,267.0 million (US$1,035.5 million) from RMB5,665.4 million in the same quarter of 2023. All regions experienced positive year-over-year growth in scale for the third quarter of 2024. GMV for the third quarter of 2024 increased on a year-over-year basis for three straight quarters, also, reached new quarterly high.

Non-GAAP net income for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 942.0% year over year to RMB161.6 million (US$23.0 million), the eighth consecutive quarter of non-GAAP profitability, compared with non-GAAP net income of RMB15.5 million in the same quarter of 2023.

N et income for the third quarter of 2024 increased by 6,240.6% year over year to RMB133.4 million (US$19.0 million), compared with net income of RMB2.1 million in the same quarter of 2023. Both non-GAAP and GAAP net income this quarter made record highs in the Company's history. Net cash provided by operating activities for the third quarter of 2024 was RMB397.6 million (US$56.7 million), the fifth consecutive quarter of net operating cash inflow. Mr. Changlin Liang, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Dingdong, stated, "As of the third quarter of 2024, Dingdong has achieved non-GAAP profitability for the eighth consecutive quarter and GAAP profitability for the third consecutive quarter. Revenue also increased on a year-over-year basis for three straight quarters. Both GMV and net profit also reached new quarterly highs. For the outlook for fourth quarter and full year of 2024, we are increasing our full-year targets based on our current performance. We expect non-GAAP and GAAP net profit and the overall scale of our business to continue growing significantly on a year-over-year basis next quarter and for the year. We are confident in the rapid development potential of our business throughout the remainder of the year and going forward." Mr. Song Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Dingdong, stated, "In the third quarter of 2024, we generated revenue of RMB6.54 billion, a year-over-year increase of 27.2%. This significant growth also allowed us to achieve a new historic high in profitability with a non-GAAP net profit of RMB162 million, over nine times higher than the same period last year. Non-GAAP net profit margin was 2.5%, an increase of 2.2 percentage points from the same period last year. GAAP net profit was RMB133 million, an increase of RMB131 million year-over-year with net profit margin expanding 2.0 percentage points from the same period last year to 2%. Operating net cash inflow reached RMB400 million, an increase of RMB270 million compared to the same period last year. This marks the fifth consecutive quarter of net cash inflow from operating activities." Third

Quarter 2024 Financial Results Total revenues

were RMB6,538.2

million (US$931.7 million) compared with total revenues of RMB5,139.7

million in the same quarter of 2023, increased by 27.2% year over year,

primarily attributed to the accelerating increased numbers of transacting users and frequency of monthly purchases and expanding our station network in Jiangsu, Zhejiang, and Shanghai this year.

Product Revenues were RMB6,458.4 million (US$920.3 million) compared with product revenues of RMB5,082.5 million in the same quarter of 2023. Service Revenues were RMB79.8 million (US$11.4 million) compared with service revenues of RMB57.2 million in the same quarter of 2023, primarily driven by the increase of customers subscribing to Dingdong's membership program. Total operating costs and expenses were

RMB6,438.5

million (US$917.5 million) compared with RMB5,163.7 million in the same quarter of 2023, with a detailed breakdown as below:



Cost of goods sold was RMB4,591.4 million (US$654.3 million), an increase of 28.3% from RMB3,577.5 million in the same quarter of 2023. Cost of goods sold as a percentage of revenues increased slightly to 70.2% from 69.6% in the same quarter of 2023.

Fulfillment expenses were RMB1,397.8 million (US$199.2 million), an increase of 17.1% from RMB1,193.4 million in the same quarter of 2023. Fulfillment expenses as a percentage of total revenues decreased to 21.4% from 23.2% in the same quarter of 2023. This was mainly due to the increased order volume that boosted operational efficiency. In addition, we optimized the layout of the regional processing centers in the second half of 2023, which will continue to improve their operation efficiency this year.

Sales and marketing expenses were RMB144.9 million (US$20.6 million), an increase of 39.1% from RMB104.2 million in the same quarter of 2023. Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenues increased to 2.2% from 2.0% in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increased spending on sales and marketing activities to acquire new customers.

General and administrative expenses were RMB102.0 million (US$14.5 million), an increase of 14.2% from RMB89.3 million in the same quarter of 2023, mainly due to the increase of staff cost. Product development expenses were RMB202.4 million (US$28.8 million), a slightly increase of 1.6% from RMB199.3 million in the same quarter of 2023. While advocating for energy and resource saving, we will continue to invest in our product development capabilities, agricultural technology, data algorithms, and other technology infrastructure, to further enhance our competitiveness. Income

from operations

was RMB110.5 million (US$15.8 million), compared with operating loss

of RMB8.6

million in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP

income from operations , which is a non-GAAP measure for income from operations that excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB138.8 million (US$19.8 million), increased by 2,804.1% year over year,

compared with non-GAAP income from operations of RMB4.8 million in the same quarter of 2023. Net income

was RMB133.4 million (US$19.0 million),

increased by 6,240.6% year over year,

compared with net income

of RMB2.1 million in the same quarter of 2023.

Net income margin was 2.04%

compared with 0.04%

in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income , which is a non-GAAP measure that excludes share-based compensation expenses, was RMB161.6 million (US$23.0 million), increased by 942.0%

year over year,

compared with non-GAAP net income of RMB15.5 million in the same quarter of 2023. In addition, non-GAAP net income

margin, which is the Company's non-GAAP net income as a percentage of total revenues, was 2.4%

compared with 0.3% in the same quarter of 2023. Basic and diluted net income per share was

RMB0.40 (US$0.06), compared with net loss

per share of RMB0.00

in the same quarter of 2023. Non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, was RMB0.49 (US$0.07), compared with RMB0.04

in the same quarter of 2023. Cash and cash equivalents , restricted cash

and short-term investments were RMB4,296.9 million (US$612.3

million) as of September

30, 2024, compared with RMB4,157.6

million as of June

30, 2024.

We have been working diligently to optimize our capital usage and financing structure. The total balance of cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments deducting the balance of short-term borrowings, is RMB2.64 billion, a net increase for the fifth consecutive quarter. Guidance The Company has raised its expectations for both net profit and scale compared to that in last quarter, and is anticipating considerable year-over-year growth for the fourth quarter and this year. The Company is looking to achieve both non-GAAP and GAAP profits in the fourth quarter and for the entire year of 2024. Management change As part of the Company's ongoing efforts to optimize our organizational structure and enhance operational efficiency, the Company has re-evaluated certain executive roles. Ms. Hongli Gong, previously the CHRO, has been reassigned to other management positions in the Company. The responsibilities previously overseen by CHRO will be redistributed to other existing leadership team member to ensure seamless continuity in the Company's human resources functions. This change reflects the Company's commitment to agile and effective management, aligning the Company's resources with strategic priorities to better serve the stakeholders. On behalf of the Company and the Board, Mr. Changlin Liang, Chairman and CEO of Dingdong, expressed, "We would like to give our warmest and heartfelt thanks to Ms. Hongli Gong for her remarkable stewardship and contributions service as Chief Human Resources Officer. We wish her the best of success in her new roles within the Company." Conference Call The Company's management will hold an earnings conference call at 7:00 A.M. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 6, 2024 (8:00 P.M. Beijing Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. The presentation and question and answer session will be presented in both Mandarin and English. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

International:

1-412-317-6061 United States Toll Free:

1-888-317-6003 Mainland China Toll Free:

4001-206115 Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963976 Conference ID:

6835527

The replay will be accessible through November 13, 2024 by dialing the following numbers:

International:

1-412-317-0088 United States:

1-877-344-7529 Access Code:

1452469

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at .

About Dingdong (Cayman) Limited



We are

a

leading fresh grocery e-commerce company in mainland China, with sustainable long-term growth. We directly provide users and households with fresh groceries, prepared food, and other food products through delivering a convenient and excellent shopping experience supported by an extensive self-operated frontline fulfillment grid. Leveraging our

deep insights into consumers' evolving needs and our

strong food innovation capabilities, we have successfully launched a series of private label products spanning a variety of food categories. Many of our

private label products are produced at our Dingdong

production plants, allowing us to more efficiently produce and offer safe and high-quality food products. We aim to be the first choice for fresh and food shopping.

For more information, please visit: .

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company uses non-GAAP measures, such as non-GAAP net income, non-GAAP net income margin, non-GAAP

net income attributable to ordinary shareholders and non-GAAP net income per share, basic and diluted, in evaluating its operating results and for financial and operational decision-making purposes. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures help identify underlying trends in its business by excluding the impact of share-based compensation expenses, which are non-cash charges and do not correlate to any operating activity trends. The Company believes that the non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about the Company's results of operations, enhance the overall understanding of the Company's past performance and future prospects and allow for greater visibility with respect to key metrics used by the Company's management in its financial and operational decision-making.

The non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and when assessing the Company's operating performance, cash flows or liquidity, investors should not consider them in isolation, or as a substitute for net loss, cash flows provided by operating activities or other consolidated statements of operations and cash flows data prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The Company's definition of non-GAAP financial measures may differ from those of industry peers and may not be comparable with their non-GAAP financial measures.

The Company mitigates these limitations by reconciling the non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable U.S. GAAP performance measures, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance.

For more information on the non-GAAP financial measures, please see the table captioned "Unaudited Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Results" set forth at the end of this announcement.

Exchange Rate Information

This announcement contains translations of certain RMB amounts into U.S. dollars ("US$") at specified rates solely for the convenience of the reader. Unless otherwise stated, all translations from RMB to US$ were made at the rate of RMB7.0176 to US$1.00, the exchange rate on September

30, 2024 set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the Federal Reserve Board. The Company makes no representation that the RMB or US$ amounts referred could be converted into US$ or RMB, as the case may be, at any particular rate or at all.

Safe Harbor Statement



This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "aims," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "confident," "potential," "continue," or other similar expressions. Among other things, business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Dingdong's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Dingdong may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its interim and annual reports to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including but not limited to statements about Dingdong's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Dingdong's goals and strategies; Dingdong's future business development, financial conditions, and results of operations; the expected outlook of the fresh grocery ecommerce market in China; Dingdong's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services; Dingdong's expectations regarding its relationships with its users, clients, business partners, and other stakeholders; competition in Dingdong's industry; and relevant government policies and regulations relating to Dingdong's industry, and general economic and business conditions globally and in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this announcement and in the attachments is as of the date of the announcement, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)













As of







December 31 ,

202 3



September

30 , 202 4



September

30 , 202 4







RMB



RMB



US$













(Unaudited)

ASSETS



















Current assets:



















Cash and cash equivalents



1,209,225



899,769



128,216

Restricted cash



480



4,673



666

Short-term investments



4,099,977



3,392,420



483,416

Accounts receivable, net



107,879



136,089



19,393

Inventories, net



471,872



593,436



84,564

Advance to suppliers



73,732



100,633



14,340

Prepayments and other current assets



187,486



136,345



19,429

Total current assets



6,150,651



5,263,365



750,024























Non-current

assets:



















Property and equipment, net



189,084



171,619



24,456

Operating lease

right-of-use

assets



1,262,134



1,323,093



188,539

Other

non-current

assets



96,687



115,109



16,403

Total

non-current

assets



1,547,905



1,609,821



229,398























TOTAL ASSETS



7,698,556



6,873,186



979,422























LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Current liabilities:



















Accounts payable



1,422,183



1,735,794



247,349

Customer advances and deferred revenue



240,280



269,109



38,348

Accrued expenses and other current

liabilities



656,408



775,869



110,560

Salary and welfare payable



233,073



268,815



38,306

Operating lease liabilities, current



653,529



578,411



82,423

Short-term borrowings



3,300,214



1,656,477



236,046

Total current liabilities



6,505,687



5,284,475



753,032























Non-current

liabilities:



















Operating lease liabilities, non-current



568,039



701,812



100,007

Other non-current liabilities



126,206



135,612



19,325

Total

non-current

liabilities



694,245



837,424



119,332























TOTAL LIABILITIES



7,199,932



6,121,899



872,364



DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (CONTINUED)

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)













As of







December 31, 202 3



September

3 0 , 202 4



September

3 0 , 202 4







RMB



RMB



US$













(Unaudited)

LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (CONTINUED)

Mezzanine Equity:



















Redeemable noncontrolling interests



116,090



122,994



17,527























TOTAL MEZZANINE EQUITY



116,090



122,994



17,527























Shareholders' equity :



















Ordinary shares



4



4



1

Additional paid-in capital



14,061,992



14,155,411



2,017,130

Treasury stock



(20,666)



(51,176)



(7,293)

Accumulated deficit



(13,679,965)



(13,474,064)



(1,920,039)

Accumulated other comprehensive

income/(loss)



21,169



(1,882)



(268)























TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



382,534



628,293



89,531























TOTAL LIABILITIES, MEZZANINE EQUITY

AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY



7,698,556



6,873,186



979,422



DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)













For the three

months ended September 30 ,







2023



2024



2024







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)

Revenues:



















Product revenues



5,082,513



6,458,447



920,321

Service revenues



57,168



79,788



11,370













































Total revenues



5,139,681



6,538,235



931,691













































Operating costs and expenses:



















Cost of goods sold



(3,577,451)



(4,591,429)



(654,273)

Fulfillment expenses



(1,193,391)



(1,397,785)



(199,183)

Sales and marketing expenses



(104,176)



(144,868)



(20,644)

Product development expenses



(199,313)



(202,412)



(28,843)

General and administrative expenses



(89,337)



(101,988)



(14,533)























Total operating costs and expenses



(5,163,668)



(6,438,482)



(917,476)













































Other operating income, net



15,359



10,796



1,538

( Loss ) /income from operations



(8,628)



110,549



15,753

Interest income



40,103



38,446



5,479

Interest expenses



(24,412)



(9,650)



(1,375)

Other loss, net



(1,463)



(2,865)



(408)













































I ncome before income tax



5,600



136,480



19,449













































Income tax expenses



(3,496)



(3,074)



(438)













































Net income



2,104



133,406



19,011













































Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests



(2,187)



(2,363)



(337)













































Net (loss)

/ income attributable to ordinary

shareholders



(83)



131,043



18,674



DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(CONTINUED)

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)













For the three

months ended September

3 0 ,







2023



2024



2024







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)

Net

(loss)

/ income per Class A and Class B ordinary

share:



















Basic and diluted



(0.00)



0.40



0.06

Shares used in net (loss)

/ income per Class A and

Class B ordinary share computation:



















Basic



325,139,721



324,194,950



324,194,950

Diluted



325,139,721



330,928,010



330,928,010

Other comprehensive income, net of tax of nil:



















Foreign currency translation adjustments



(12,481)



(36,009)



(5,131)























Comprehensive (loss)

/ income



(10,377)



97,397



13,880













































Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling interests



(2,187)



(2,363)



(337)























Comprehensive (loss)

/ income attributable to

ordinary shareholders



(12,564)



95,034



13,543



DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED



UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$)













For the three

months ended September

30 ,







2023



2024



2024







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)























Net cash generated from operating activities



130,111



397,639



56,663























Net cash used in investing activities



(380,246)



(352,490)



(50,229)























Net cash generated from/ (used in) financing activities



18,448



(200,107)



(28,515)























Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash

equivalents and restricted cash



(785)



(2,267)



(323)

Net

decrease in cash

and

cash equivalents and

restricted cash



(232,472)



(157,225)



(22,404)























Cash

and cash equivalents and restricted cash at the

beginning of the period



1,530,180



1,061,667



151,286

Cash and

cash equivalents and restricted cash at the

end of the period



1,297,708



904,442



128,882



DINGDONG (CAYMAN) LIMITED



UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF GAAP AND NON-GAAP RESULTS

(Amounts in thousands of RMB and US$, except for number of shares and per share data)













For the three

months ended

September

30 ,







2023



2024



2024







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)

(Loss) /income from operations



(8,628)



110,549



15,753

Add: share-based compensation expenses (1)



13,406



28,210



4,020

Non-GAAP

income

from operations



4,778



138,759



19,773













































Operating margin



(0.2

%)



1.6

%



1.6

%

Add: share-based compensation expenses



0.3

%



0.5

%



0.5

%

Non-GAAP o perating margin



0.1

%



2.1

%



2.1

%























Net income



2,104



133,406



19,011

Add: share-based compensation expenses (1)



13,406



28,210



4,020

Non-GAAP net income



15,510



161,616



23,031













































Net income margin



0.0

%



2.0

%



2.0

%

Add: share-based compensation expenses



0.3

%



0.5

%



0.5

%

Non-GAAP net income margin



0.3

%



2.5

%



2.5

%























Net (loss) /income

attributable to ordinary shareholders



(83)



131,043



18,674























Add: share-based compensation expenses (1)



13,406



28,210



4,020

Non-GAAP net income attributable to ordinary

shareholders



13,323



159,253



22,694

Net (loss) /income

per Class A and Class B ordinary share:



















Basic and diluted



(0.00)



0.40



0.06

Add: share-based compensation expenses



0.04



0.09



0.01

Non-GAAP net income per Class A and Class B

ordinary share:



















Basic and diluted



0.04



0.49



0.07























(1)

Share-based compensation expenses are recognized as follows:







For the three

months ended September

3 0 ,







2023



2024



2024







RMB



RMB



US$







(Unaudited)























Fulfillment expenses



5,335



4,707



671

Sales and marketing expenses



332



1,057



151

Product development expenses



6,881



13,288



1,893

General and administrative expenses



858



9,158



1,305























Total



13,406



28,210



4,020



SOURCE Dingdong (Cayman) Limited

