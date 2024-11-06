The growth in the market for Microplastic Detection is attributed to a number of factors. New developments in spectroscopy, for example, Raman and FTIR as well as microscopy, and other analytics have now increased the ability to monitor and analyze microplastics even within the most complex environmental samples, leading to growth in the market. In many regions, plastic manufacturers and other waste management companies are mandated to track and report on their microplastic emissions, thereby creating a direct demand for reliable detection technologies.



Polytetrafluoroethylene accounted for the second largest share in type segment of Microplastic Detection market in terms of value

Polytetrafluoroethylene is the second largest type segment in the microplastic detection market, owing to its extensive use and long-term environmental persistence. IT is a versatile polymer used in many industries, including automotive, construction, cookware and electronics. Non-stick coatings on cookware, or gaskets and seals in industrial machines, can hence be seen as the causes of microplastics in the environment.

Therefore, microplastics are most likely to be formed from the degradation of polytetrafluoroethylene products due to time-dependent factors including physical abrasion, chemical reactions, or environmental exposure. They can also adsorb harmful chemicals, which may be transferred through the food chain, and pose potential risks to wildlife and human health. This has increased the requirement for effective detection and monitoring solutions that target polytetrafluoroethylene particles.

FTIR Spectroscopy accounted for the second largest share in technology industry segment of Microplastic Detection market in terms of value

Fourier Transform Infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy accounted for the second largest share in the technology segment towards the detection of microplastic because it can identify and detect a wide variety of polymer types that are found in the sample of microplastic. FTIR spectroscopy has high specificity that allows a researcher to distinguish the different kinds of plastics, such as polyethylene, polypropylene, and polystyrene, found in different samples of the environment. This is essential to understand the composition and sources of microplastic pollution. Since this technology can be applied to both macro and micro-sized particles, it can be used as a highly valuable tool for the full spectre monitoring of microplastics. FTIR microscopes, integrating microscopy and spectroscopy, are useful for examining microscopic particle at micrometer scale to obtain detailed information on the size, shape, and chemical composition of microplastics.

Soil accounted for the second largest share in medium segment of Microplastic Detection market in terms of value

Soil accounted for the second largest share in the medium segment of the microplastic detection market due to several key factors that highlight its significance as a critical area for monitoring and analysis. Sources of microplastics in soil are agricultural activities, urban runoff, decomposition of plastic wastes, and the use of biosolids and fertilizers containing plastic particles.

Agricultural industries remain one of the leading causes of microplastic contamination of soils, including those manufactured from plastic mulch films, irrigation systems, and plastic-coated fertilizers. Slow decomposition of such materials tends to lead to microplastics, which are retained in the soil. This may influence both the fertility and health of the soil and its microbial communities. There is a potential pathway for their transfer to the food chain through crop uptake.

Food & beverages accounted for the second largest share in end-use industries segment of Microplastic Detection market in terms of value.

The food and beverage industry is the second largest in the end-use segment of the microplastic detection market, due to growing concerns regarding food safety and human health risks from the presence of microplastics in foods. Microplastics have been detected in food products such as seafood, salt, honey, and even drinking water and have alerted consumers and authorities for possible ingestion and accumulation in the human body. Microplastics penetrate foodstuffs through several pathways such as plastic packaging, processing machinery and environmental factors. This widespread issue associated with the food supply chain compels major concern from the consumer towards the product safety and purity, compelling the manufacturers to address these worries and ensure integrity in their offerings.

Asia pacific is the largest market for Microplastic Detection.

Asia-Pacific has been the largest market for the detection of microplastics for a number of interrelated reasons, primarily its heavy industrialization, high population, and increased production and usage of plastics. China, India, Japan, and South Korea-the countries of this region-are among the world's largest producers and consumers of plastic products. Generation of enormous plastic wastes follows suit. This has led to significant plastic pollution, including microplastic contamination of marine and terrestrial habitats, mainly due to lack of waste management infrastructure in many parts of the region. The vast coastlines and high reliance on fisheries and agriculture amplify the environmental and economic risks due to microplastic pollution, thus leading to a high demand for advanced detection and monitoring solutions.

The Microplastic Detection market comprises major players including Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Bruker, PerkinElmer, JEOL, Shimadzu, Oxford Instruments, Endress+Hauser Group Services, Danaher, Mettler Toledo and ZEISS. The study includes in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the Microplastic Detection market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.

This report segments the market for Microplastic Detection market on the basis of grade, function, application, and region, and provides estimations for the overall value of the market across various regions.

