Zelensky Congratulates Trump On Victory In U.S. Presidential Election

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has congratulated Donald on his victory in the U.S. presidential election.

The Ukrainian leader said this in a post on X .

"Congratulations to Donald Trump on his impressive election victory! I recall our great meeting with President Trump back in September, when we discussed in detail the Ukraine-U.S. strategic partnership, the Victory Plan, and ways to put an end to Russian aggression against Ukraine. I appreciate President Trump's commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs," Zelensky said.

He stressed that "this is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer."

"I am hopeful that we will put it into action together. We look forward to an era of a strong United States of America under President Trump's decisive leadership. We rely on continued strong bipartisan support for Ukraine in the United States," Zelensky said.

He also stressed that Ukraine is interested in developing mutually beneficial political and economic cooperation that will benefit both nations.

"Ukraine, as one of Europe's strongest military powers, is committed to ensuring long-term peace and security in Europe and the Transatlantic community with the support of our allies. I am looking forward to personally congratulating President Trump and discussing ways to strengthen Ukraine's strategic partnership with the United States," Zelensky said.

November 5 was the main day of voting in the U.S. presidential election. Americans also elected the full House of Representatives and a third of the Senate. In addition, local elections were held in various states.

The counting of votes is still ongoing, but Trump has already declared his victory in the election.