Five Civilians Wounded In Russian Strikes On Kherson Region
11/6/2024 5:13:13 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Five people were wounded in Russian strikes on Ukraine's southern Kherson region on November 5.
Kherson Region Governor Oleksandr Prokudin announced this on facebook , Ukrinform reports.
According to him, enemy fire and airstrikes targeted Bilozerka, Kizomys, Veletenske, Chornobaivka, Mykilske, Shyroka Balka, Naddniprianske, Chervonyi Maiak, Beryslav, Osokorivka, Stanislav, Zelenivka, Monastyrske, Antonivka, Prydniprovske, Sadove and Kherson.
Russian troops struck critical infrastructure facilities, administrative buildings, a bank and damaged an apartment block and 26 private houses. Gas pipelines, agricultural machinery and private cars were damaged.
