Trump Inches Closer To White House With Pennsylvania State Win

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Nov 6 (KUNA) -- Republic candidate and former United States President, Donald Trump, inches closer to the oval office with Pennsylvania state, one of the most significant swing states.

Pennsylvania is third swing state to announce allegiance to the candidate after North Carolina and Georgia.

This gives 19 seats at the Electoral College, marking a hefty difference against opponent Democrat Kamala Harris, who is hoping to flip the table with what is known as the blue wall; swing states of Wisconsin and Michigan.

Earlier, Trump stated that winning Pennsylvania would be akin to winning the whole deal.

Any candidate with 270 seats out of the 538 at the Electoral College, wins the presidency of the United States.

