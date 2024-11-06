Trump: I Will Be 47Th US President However, Harris Did Not Concede
Date
11/6/2024 5:10:13 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
Trump: I will be 47th US President; however, Harris did not concede
MENAFN06112024000071011013ID1108856197
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.