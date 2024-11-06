Modi Congratulates 'Friend' Trump On 'Historic Election Victory', Calls For Boosting Indo-US Ties
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delh- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday congratulated“friend” Donald trump on his“historic” presidential polls victory, and said he looks forward to renewing their collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership.
Former US President Trump was cruising towards winning the White House race in one of the greatest Political comebacks in American history. According to projections, Trump was all set to receive 270 electoral college votes blocking Democratic candidate Kamala Harris' chance to win the polls.
“Heartiest congratulations my friend @realDonaldTrump on your historic election victory. As you build on the successes of your previous term, I look forward to renewing our collaboration to further strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global and Strategic Partnership,” Modi said in a post on X.
“Together, let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity,” he said.
The prime minister also posted pictures of his previous meetings with Trump, who was the US president from 2016-2020.
