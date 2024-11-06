(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



data-text="Japan's Cutting-Edge Water Expands from Cyberjaya to Asia: A Mapping Service Supporting Efficient Leak Detection, Adopted by 20 Municipalities Including Tokyo" data-link=" Cutting-Edge Water Expands from Cyberjaya to Asia: A Mapping Service Supporting Efficient Leak Detection, Adopted by 20 Municipalities Including Tokyo" class="whatsapp">Shar KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - OutReach Newswire - 5 November 2024 - In Japan, known for its world-leading water technology, there is a rapidly growing service. This is the cloud-based mapping service, Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak provided by Tenchijin, Inc., a space venture certified by the Japanese national air and space agency JAXA, supporting efficient leak detection. Since its launch in 2023, the service has been adopted by many municipalities, including the capital city of Tokyo, and within a year and a half, the total number of contracted municipalities has surpassed 20. Tenchijin has established an office in Malaysia as its base in Asia and is actively working on expanding partnerships and securing new contracts.

Like many Southeast Asian countries, Japan's water maintenance system is currently facing serious challenges, including aging infrastructure, the impact of climate change. To address the growing issues in the field of leak detection, which continue to worsen due to these factors, Tenchijin, Inc. has developed Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak, utilizing data, information, and technology to provide solutions.

Tenchijin's Technological Prowess Recognized by Japanese national air and space agency Tenchijin, Inc. is a startup founded by engineers who led the development of satellites at the forefront of Japanese national air and space agency, JAXA, for 20 years. Tenchijin has been officially recognized as a JAXA Venture conducting business utilizing JAXA's intellectual property and the expertise gained through JAXA's projects. The company has won approximately 20 awards in Japan and abroad, and as of 2024, its business is rapidly expanding.

Tenchijin's Expansion into Malaysia: From Cyberjaya Office to the Whole of Southeast Asia Tenchijin has established an office in Cyberjaya, Malaysia's technology hub. We are actively expanding our business, including meetings with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority, and plan to scale Japan's cutting-edge technology across all of Southeast Asia, with Malaysia serving as the regional base.

Technology Overview: Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak

Tenchijin COMPASS KnoWaterleak is a cloud-based mapping service that leverages satellite data and AI technology to support water utilities in improving the efficiency of their leak detection processes. It combines data from multiple satellites, open data, and digitized water supply ledgers and distribution pipe maps to analyze and pinpoint areas with high leakage risks within 100-meter blocks. With an intuitive and easy-to-use interface, it allows for centralized management of leak risk and on-site verification results. Users can quickly check data in real-time, supporting fast leak detection and repair planning.

By routinely registering and managing leakage locations within this system, AI can re-evaluate leakage risks based on the accumulated data, leading to improved accuracy. Through PoC with the Japanese government in 2022 and feedback from municipalities using the system, the service is expected to reduce inspection costs by up to 65% and survey time by up to 85%.

Tenchijin's technology has been recognized for its high level of expertise and low implementation barriers, earning the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare Prize in the '7th Infrastructure Maintenance Awards' organized by Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare, Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism, and Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications. Thanks to its reliability, the system is rapidly being adopted by municipalities across Japan.

Hashtag: #Space #Sustainability #Water



















The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Tenchijin, Inc.

E-Mail: ... (Person in charge of communication: Kano Gozatani) Address: Room 3, Ground Floor, Block 2330, Century Square, Jalan Usahawan, Off, Persiaran Multimedia, 63000, Cyberjaya, Selangor, Malaysia Representative: Yasuhito Sakuraba, CEO Business content: land evaluation consulting using satellite data

Business activities: Land valuation consultancy, service development and operation using satellite data

Main clients

Water: Tokyo city, Aomori city, Fukushima city

Agriculture: Shinmei Corporation, Seiwa Corporation Telecommunication: Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corporation

We welcome any inquiries from companies in the water-related business sector. (Contact email: ..., Person in charge: Keitaro Asaba)



Tenchijin, Inc.